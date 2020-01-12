Thermoforming Packaging Market has synchronized its offering to suit the requirements of the food industry

The global thermoforming packaging market is evaluated and discussed by Transparency Market Research for the forecast period (2019 to 2027). The report, titled “Thermoforming Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2019 – 2027,” states that the massive demand from food and pharmaceutical industries is anticipated to expand the global thermoforming packaging market by 1.7X during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global thermoforming packaging market was valued at over US$ 45 Bn and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The global thermoforming packaging market is segmented on the basis of product type, material type, process type, and end-user industry. In the global thermoforming market, packaging industry is estimated to account for around 80% in terms of market value and is projected to show fast-paced growth owing to the high demand from evolving end-user industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, electrical & electronics.

Sub-segments of the food industry- dairy, bakery & confectionery, and ready-to-eat meals are expected to develop in market size at an impressive growth rate in the thermoforming packaging market during 2019-2027. The pharmaceutical industry is projected to register the highest CAGR among other end-users of thermoforming packaging, on behalf of the increased demand for blister packaging for pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

Thermoforming packaging products such as blisters for electronics and cosmetics industry are efficient to increase shelf appeal, owing to which it is gaining more attention of end-users. Use of less raw material in packaging, cost efficiency, attractive design, and customization are key features expected to propel the blister thermoforming packaging market.

In the global thermoforming packaging market report, prominent key players influencing the global and domestic thermoforming packaging market are analyzed to evaluate market by supply side. Key players profiled in the global thermoforming packaging market report are- Agoform GmbH, Amcor Limited, Anchor Packaging Inc., Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Global Inc., Blisterpak, Inc., Brentwood Industries Inc., CJK Thermoforming Solutions, LLC, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH , D&W Fine Pack LLC, Dart Container Corp., Display Pack Inc., Dordan Manufacturing Company, Inc., DS Smith Plc, Dupont Teijin Films U.S. Limited Partnership, Fabri-Kal Corp., Genpak LLC, HUHTAMAKI GROUP, Merrill’s Packaging, Inc., Pactiv LLC, Placon Corporation, Plastique Group Limited, Printpack, Inc., Winpak Ltd., Sabert Corp., Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, Tray-Pak Corporation, and UFP Technologies, Inc.

Recent Developments in the Thermoforming Packaging Market