Thermoforming Packaging Represents an Effective Solution for Pharmaceutical Applications

The report published by Transparency Market Research, “Thermoforming Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2019 – 2027,” states that Asia Pacific thermoforming packaging market is expected to expand in market size owing to industrialization and increased consumer spending on processed food and consumer products.

The global thermoforming packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period and expected to reach US$ 82.0 Bn by 2027. The global thermoforming packaging market is anticipated to offer the most promising opportunities for manufacturers, owing to the increasing demand from pharmaceuticals, food services, and electrical & electronics industries.

The evolving food industry and requirement for sustainable packaging are anticipated to be the crucial drivers for the growth of the global thermoforming packaging market. Asia Pacific is expected to be a lucrative market place for thermoforming packaging in terms of demand. Entry of new players in the manufacturing stream is becoming beneficial for end-users in terms of availability of cost-efficient and high-quality thermoforming packaging products.

Mergers and acquisitions of potential thermoforming packaging manufacturers by global key players create competitive opportunity in terms product development and geographical expansion. Pactiv LLC is anticipated to be a prominent manufacturer of thermoforming packaging owing to its wide product portfolio and sales channel. European and North American manufacturers of thermoforming packaging are showing high interest in Asia Pacific and Latin America markets due to high market opportunities.

North America is expected to house key thermoforming packaging manufacturers, who are holding strong positions in the global thermoforming packaging market. The North American thermoforming packaging market includes two countries which are- the United States and Canada. The United States is estimated to hold a market share of nearly 22% of the global thermoforming packaging market. Latin American thermoforming packaging market includes Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America. Brazil is expected to be the most attractive country in terms of market share owing to the increased consumer spending on retail products.