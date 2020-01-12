Tower Heaters Market – Rising Adoption of Smart Products Strikes Growth

A tower heater is an electric equipment that is used to provide heat in a small- or medium-sized room. Tower heaters are used as a parallel heat source in addition to a central heating system. This minimizes energy costs and simplifies particular area heating. Fan heaters, radiant heaters, ceramic heaters, and convection heaters are key types of tower heaters.

Rising need for compliance with government regulations on emissions and energy proficiency is one of the key factors estimated to drive the demand for tower heaters throughout the forecast years. Moreover, increasing demand for safe, domestic heating products with high efficiency and rising adoption of smart tower heaters are projected to augment the global tower heaters market in the next few years.

However, higher annual energy costs compared to other substitutes are projected to have a negative impact on the tower heaters market in the near future. Moreover, with the advancement in engineering and design of tower heaters, vendors are incorporating several safety and aesthetics features in their products to offer value addition and gain a competitive edge in the market. This is anticipated to boost the tower heaters market throughout the forecast period.

The global tower heaters market can be segmented in terms of product type, room size range (square feet), powered type, size, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be divided into ceramic heaters, fan heaters, radiant heaters, and convection heaters.

Based on room size range (square feet), the market can be segregated into 100–300 square feet, 500–800 square feet, 1000–1200 square feet, 1200–1500 square feet, and above 1500 square feet. Based on powered type, the market can be bifurcated into electric tower heaters and tower heaters with battery. In terms of size, the market can be classified into small, medium, and large. Based on sales channel, the market can be segregated into online sales channels and offline sales channels.

The offline sales channels segment can be sub-divided into hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, independent electric stores, and department stores. In terms of revenue, the offline sales channels segment accounts for the leading market share, while the online sales channels segment is projected to expand at a rapid growth rate during the forecast period.

Obtain Brochure For Latest Technology Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=54834

Major companies operating in the global tower heaters market are Lasko Products, LLC, De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l., Honeywell International Inc., Sunbeam Products, Inc. (Jardencs, Holmes Products), Crane – USA, Dyson Ltd, Optimus Enterprise, Inc., Vornado Air, LLC, Costway.com, Geneva Industrial Group INC. (Soleil Heater), and Stadler Form. Presence of key players in the tower heaters market leads to competition among manufacturers.

A few global players dominate the global tower heaters market. In order to differentiate their products from competitors, manufacturers are focusing on the product technology and add-on features that would offer additional heat and comfort to the user.