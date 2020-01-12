The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Tracking-as-a-Service Market: Huge Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2025” worldwide.

The advancement in technologies has resulted in rapid growth of logistics and transportation sector. Advanced technologies such as warehouse robotics in the supply chain, self-drive vehicles and RFID integrated goods vehicle, and automation in retail industry have resulted in increasing demand for cloud based solution like tracking-as-a-service. It helps to keep track on track inventories, assets, and vehicle without any human intervention. The manufacturing industries that heavily rely on the logistics and transportation considers tracking-as-a-service as one of the essential service solutions in order to run their production effortlessly.

Tracking-as-a-service can be defined a solution based on the cloud where it helps industries to track their day to day business processes. Industries like retail and manufacturing deliver goods every day, where the deployment of a tracking system is necessary in order to get acknowledged about the delivery of a product or whether the inventory needs to be updated. In order to keep this track, industries use tracking-as-a-service for remote monitoring purpose.

Tracking-as-a-Service: Drivers and Restraints

The advanced technologies had led to increasing use of mobility solutions by enterprises which drives the usage of solutions like tracking-as-a-service to keep track of mobile devices. Also, growing use of electronic monitoring for personal and professional work is anticipated to boost the market growth of tracking-as-a-service.

The industries have many privacy concerns regarding electronic monitoring which restrains the enterprises from adopting the solution. There is even chance of security breach by intruders who may interrupt the tracking software. Also, low access is given to the customers. Such factors hamper the growth of the tracking-as-a-service market.

Innovation in technologies like robots in warehouses, investment in research and development and increasing adoption of tracking-as-a-service solutions by retail sector are the key trends in the market.

Tracking-as-a-Service: Segmentation

Segmentation based on types of service provided by Tracking-as-a-Service in Market:

Platform-as-a-service (PaaS): It includes basic functionalities such as basic tracking of device, monitoring or analytics services

Software-as-a-service (SaaS): It is used for planning the routes, choosing optimal travelling paths, location data and analytics

Segmentation based on end-user of Tracking-as-a-Service in Market:

Retail

Manufacturing

E-commerce

Consumer electronics

Transportation

Distribution & Delivery

Healthcare

Security

Others

Segmentation based on location of use of Tracking-as-a-Service in Market:

Indoor

Outdoor

Tracking-as-a-Service: Competitive Landscape

The key players of the Motorola Solutions, Inc., AssetTrackr, AT&T Inc., Zebra Technologies, AssetTrackr Pvt Ltd., DigiCore Holdings Limited, Verizon Communications, Geotab Inc., Blackline GPS Inc and spider tracks limited.

Regional Overview

North America is expected to be the largest market for Tracking-as-a-Service market. The majority of Tracking-as-a-Service vendors such as AT&T Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Honeywell International Inc. are based in North America region. This is attributed to increasing advances in automation technology in the region. The market is anticipated to grow in Asia Pacific region due to presence of other vendors like AssetTrackr and spider tracks limited in the region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market Segments

Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Tracking-as-a-Service Market

Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Tracking-as-a-Service Market

Tracking-as-a-Service Technology

Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions

Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market includes

North America Tracking-as-a-Service Market US Canada

Latin America Tracking-as-a-Service Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Tracking-as-a-Service Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Tracking-as-a-Service Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Tracking-as-a-Service Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Tracking-as-a-Service Market

The Middle East and Africa Tracking-as-a-Service Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



