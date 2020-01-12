Truffle Oil Market : Advanced Technologies and Growth Opportunities in Global Industry

In the recent years, restaurants and food companies are focusing on repositioning themselves to align with the changing tastes and preferences of customers and to meet their growing requirements. Truffle oil adds great flavour and aroma to various recipes. It is widely used in several cuisines as a finishing oil or drizzled over many recipes to increase redolence, which makes the food more tempting and aromatic for customers.

The demand for truffle oil is increasing across the globe owing to its lower price as compared to fresh truffle despite the fact that it provides the same flavour and aroma to food. In the global market, the demand for truffle oil is the highest in North America and Europe. North America is also the world’s largest producer of truffle oil.

In the global market, the demand for truffle oil for household purposes is increasing owing to its ability to enhance the flavour and fragrance of different cuisines and dishes. Truffle oil is almost exclusively used as a finishing oil as it is drizzled over various dishes such as pizza, pasta, meat and various desserts. It is also added to whipped products such as deviled eggs and mashed potatoes to add depth to the flavour. Truffle oil is extensively used by chefs in restaurants to enhance the flavour and aroma of their recipes.

The extensive usage of truffle oil can also be attributed to its stable price, due to which it is more economical than fresh truffle. The stability of the price can be attributed to its synthetic production with the usage of certain chemical compounds that have the same aroma and flavour as that of fresh truffle. Truffle oil is manufactured by infusing real truffles in olive oil or grapeseed oil. The demand for truffle oil is increasing as it contains antioxidants as well as aids in the prevention of the tumour.