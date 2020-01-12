VEHICLE ANALYTICS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report studies the Vehicle Analytics market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Vehicle Analytics market by product and Application/end industries.
The major players in global market include
IBM
HARMAN
SAP
Microsoft
Teletrac Navman
INRIX
Automotive Rentals
WEX
Inseego Corp
Genetec
IMS
Noregon
Xevo
Azuga
Procon Analytics
Infinova
KEDACOM
Pivotal Software
Acerta Analytics Solutions
CloudMade
Agnik
Amodo
Digital Recognition Network
EngineCAL
Inquiron
Plotly
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Vehicle Analytics for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)
North America
Europe
China
Japan
RoA
RoW
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Vehicle Analytics Market Overview
1.1.1 Vehicle Analytics Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Vehicle Analytics Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.3 Vehicle Analytics Market by End Users/Application
2 Global Vehicle Analytics Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Global Vehicle Analytics Market Size (M USD) by Players (2016-2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data
3.1 IBM
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 IBM Vehicle Analytics Revenue (M USD) (2016-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 HARMAN
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 HARMAN Vehicle Analytics Revenue (M USD) (2016-2017)
3.3 SAP
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 SAP Vehicle Analytics Revenue (M USD) (2016-2017)
3.4 Microsoft
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Microsoft Vehicle Analytics Revenue (M USD) (2016-2017)
3.5 Teletrac Navman
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Teletrac Navman Vehicle Analytics Revenue (M USD) (2016-2017)
3.6 INRIX
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 INRIX Vehicle Analytics Revenue (M USD) (2016-2017)
3.7 Automotive Rentals
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Automotive Rentals Vehicle Analytics Revenue (M USD) (2016-2017)
3.8 WEX
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 WEX Vehicle Analytics Revenue (M USD) (2016-2017)
3.9 Inseego Corp
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Inseego Corp Vehicle Analytics Revenue (M USD) (2016-2017)
3.10 Genetec
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Genetec Vehicle Analytics Revenue (M USD) (2016-2017)
3.11 IMS
3.11.1 Company Profile
3.11.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.11.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.11.4 IMS Vehicle Analytics Revenue (M USD) (2016-2017)
3.12 Noregon
3.12.1 Company Profile
3.12.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.12.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.12.4 Noregon Vehicle Analytics Revenue (M USD) (2016-2017)
……..
4 Global Vehicle Analytics Market Size Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Vehicle Analytics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.2 Potential Application of Vehicle Analytics in Future
4.3 Part Consumer / End Users of Vehicle Analytics
5 North America Vehicle Analytics Development Status and Outlook
6 Europe Vehicle Analytics Development Status and Outlook
7 Japan Vehicle Analytics Development Status and Outlook
8 China Vehicle Analytics Development Status and Outlook
9 RoA Vehicle Analytics Development Status and Outlook
10 RoW Vehicle Analytics Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions and Application (2019-2025)
12 Vehicle Analytics Market Dynamics
12.1 Vehicle Analytics Market Opportunities
12.2 Vehicle Analytics Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Vehicle Analytics Challenge
12.2.2 Vehicle Analytics Risk
12.3 Vehicle Analytics Market Constraints and Threat
12.4 Vehicle Analytics Market Driving Force
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.1.1 IoT
13.1.2 OBD
13.2 External Environmental Change
14 Research Finding /Conclusion
15 Methodology and Data Source
..…..Continued
