WORLDWIDE CCTV CAMERA MARKET RESEARCH, SIZE, SHARE, OVERVIEW, FUTURE TRENDS, SCOPE, OUTLOOK 2019
A closed-circuit television camera (CCTV camera) can produce images or recordings for surveillance or other private purposes. Cameras can be either video cameras, or digital stills cameras. Walter Bruch was the inventor of the CCTV camera.
Physical security is the type of security associated with safeguarding personnel, property, or information in business organizations, residential and industrial applications, and sectors such as retail, utilities, and energy etc. Infrastructural development and growing security concerns caused by the rising number of terrorist activities have led to the development of innovative physical security solutions.This is expected to help the CCTV camera market grow at an exceptional rate.
The CCTV camera market is growing rapidly due to a technological shift from analog video surveillance systems to network camera solutions. Companies need to focus on manufacturing a variety of network cameras that are in huge demand in various industry verticals. Among various end users of CCTV cameras, the residential sector is expected to witness increased preference towards CCTV cameras.
The global CCTV Camera market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on CCTV Camera volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall CCTV Camera market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology
Dahua Technology
Bosch Security Systems
Hanwha Techwin
FLIR Systems
Honeywell International
CP PLUS International
Sony
Digital Watchdog
Axis Communications
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Dome Camera
Bullet Camera
Box Camera
PTZ Camera
Others
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Government
