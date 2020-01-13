Airport Internet of Things Market 2019: Global Industry Size, Share, Key Players Analysis, Sales Revenue, Business Growth Opportunities, Recent Trends and Regional Forecast to 2023

Airport Internet of Things Market Research Report 2018 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Airport Internet of Things Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Technology (Sensing Layer Technology, Network Layer Technology, & Application Layer Technology), Application (Passenger Handling, Security, & Operations), & Region—Global Forecast till 2023

Airport Internet of Things Market Scenario

Airlines are successfully realigning their business models, while airplane manufacturers are launching new fleets that can carry more passengers at lower costs. This has led to the need for innovative airport operating technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), which is a computing concept where physical objects are connected to the Internet. IoT can transform the aviation industry by offering a seamless travel experience and enhancing operational efficiency.

IoT has the potential to streamline operations that cannot be controlled individually and, thus, help ease the burden on airport infrastructure and workforce. A number of airport facilities are connected to optimize and control airport operations such as digital marketing and signage, live information sharing, remote sensors for monitoring runway or environmental conditions, and IP cameras. Digital IoT beacons are strategically placed throughout the airport that can make navigation easier and less frustrating. The beacons use Bluetooth geo-location, which can provide real-time information on parking availability, airport schedules, shopping stores, and other information.

By using advanced biometric systems, any person entering an airport can be identified. The implementation of airport IoT technologies offers a higher standard for customer care and overall performance. Linking each device in an airport through a robust cellular network allows airport operators to conduct in-depth data collection and performance tracking for improved operations and helps to provide better statistical summaries for airport management.

The increasing need for integrating multiple systems in airports is primarily driving the growth of the market. The integration of systems helps provide flexibility in operations and proactive service delivery at airports. Moreover, an increasing number of passengers is expected to drive market growth in the near future.



Key Players

The key players in the airport internet of things market are-

SITA SA (Switzerland)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China)

Accenture (Dublin)

Rockwell Collins Inc. (US)

Wind River Systems Inc. (US)

IBM (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Amazon Web Services Inc. (US)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

Market Segmentation and Geographic Overview

The global airport internet of things market has been segmented by technology, application, and region. On the basis of technology, the market has been divided into sensing layer technology, network layer technology, and application layer technology. Sensing layer technology includes unified identification technology, RFID technology, and sensor network technology Likewise, networking technologies allow IoT devices to communicate with other devices as well as with applications and services on the cloud.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into passenger handling, security, and operations. The passenger handling application segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The rising need for security, reduction of congestion at airports, development of passenger management systems, and infrastructure such as interactive kiosks, self-service check-in, real-time information for passenger bag tracking, and digital walls are likely to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period. Above all, infrastructure must be used more intelligently. Airport operators need to use IoT technology to make the most of their budget and resources to manage increasing volumes of travelers and meet the demands of tech-savvy passengers.

On the basis of region, the global airport internet of things market has been classified as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America accounted for largest market share in 2017 due to the rapid development of airports in the US and the widespread deployment of IoT-enabled systems at airports in the region. Moreover, stringent government regulations for airport security are fueling the growth of the regional market. The European market is expected to grow due to the widespread adoption of IoT-based systems and development of international airports in the region. Moreover, the high demand in the UK, France, Russia, and Germany contribute greatly to market growth.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific is an emerging market for airport IoT, with rising air travel in the region resulting in the increased demand for IoT-based systems to ease airport operations.

Scope of Report

The report on the global airport internet of things market by Market Research Future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied by a detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.



