Autologous Cell Therapy Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 23.7 Bn by 2024

This report provides in-depth region wise and country wise analysis of the autologous cell therapy market. Stakeholders of this report include manufacturers of cell therapy products, raw material suppliers, cancer drug processing companies, and new players planning to enter the market.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of this market. Qualitative analysis comprises market dynamics, trends, product overview, and country-level market information. Quantitative analysis includes major players with their reported revenue, market size, and forecast for the global market in major countries globally such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Spain, Japan, China, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa and Saudi Arabia. Market revenue is provided in terms of US$ Mn from 2014 to 2024 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2016 to 2024 for all the segments, considering 2015 as the base year. The executive summary of the report provides a snapshot of the autologous cell therapy with information on leading segments, country wise market information with respect to the market size, growth rate (CAGR %), and growth factors. Moreover, the report also includes pipeline analysis (phase I & II) of the autologous cell therapy market on basis of disease conditions.

Global Autologous Cell Therapy Market: Drivers and Trends

The market overview section comprises impact factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities for this market. These factors would aid the stakeholders in establishing a strong foothold in the global market. Furthermore, the market overview section comprises key industry events, product overview, market attractiveness analysis and emerging trend in the market. The market attractiveness analysis provides a graphical view comparing the growth and market dynamics in various segments and country wise to identify the most attractive market.

Global Autologous Cell Therapy Market: Segmentation

The autologous cell therapy market has been segmented as source, application, end-user and geography. Based on source, the market has been segmented into bone marrow, epidermis and others. Likewise, on basis of application the market has been categorized into neurology, orthopedic, cancer, wound healing, CVD, autoimmune, and others. Hospitals, ambulatory centers and research centers are included into the market by end-user.

Global Autologous Cell Therapy Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, this market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Moreover, analysis for the major countries comprising U.S. Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Spain, Japan, China, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa and Saudi Arabia have also been provided in the report. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the market in various regions has been provided in this section.

This report also includes various ups and downs about particular country or geography that has impacted the overall market globally. The report provides a detailed outline/blueprint of this market globally that will assist new companies in establishing their presence and market players in expanding their market share in the market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report are:

The report concludes with the company profile section which includes company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments for market players. The major players that are profiled in the report include BIOTIME, INC., BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., Vericel Corporation, Pharmicell Co., Inc., TiGenix N.V., Fibrocell Science, Inc. and Opexa Therapeutics, Inc. among others.

