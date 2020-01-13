Biopsy Forceps Market : Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis & Forecast By 2026

Biopsy forceps are surgical instruments used by surgeons or health care providers for grasping or holding objects and to collect samples, especially tissues for testing and diagnosis of diseases. The sample obtained from the patient’s body using biopsy forceps is then analyzed for disease condition, which enables health care providers to decide the course of treatment. Biopsy forceps are also used by surgeons during a surgical procedure to delicately handle tissues and vital organs and for performing a safe surgery. Biopsy forceps offered by market players are available in different shapes and sizes such as straight, angled, short, and long. The type of procedure to be performed, including tissue sampling or surgical procedures such as gynecological procedures, determines the type of biopsy forceps to be employed.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/biopsy-forceps-market.html

Rise in incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer and gastrointestinal infections including helicobacter pylori (H Pylori) are presenting a large number of patients requiring biopsy tests for diagnosis. This is leading to increase in demand for and consumption of biopsy forceps for tissue sampling. Moreover, a rise in patient pool undergoing surgical procedures around the world and shift of patients and health care providers toward minimally invasive surgical procedures are expected to further augment the demand for biopsy forceps for surgical applications. Furthermore, new and advanced products with ergonomic designs offered by market players and introduction of biopsy forceps for specific applications are some of the major factors expected to drive the global biopsy forceps market during the forecast period. However, higher cost of the products owing to constant upgrades by market players is one restraining factor of the global biopsy forceps market

Enquiry for Discount on this Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=43643

The global biopsy forceps market can be segmented based on product, usability, application, end-user, and region. Based on product, the global biopsy forceps market can be classified into cupped jaws biopsy forceps, oval ring jaws biopsy forceps, radial jaw biopsy forceps, and others. The cupped jaws biopsy forceps segment accounted for a prominent share of the global market in 2017, owing to increasing applications of these forceps and rising demand from health care providers. In terms of usability, the global biopsy forceps market can be categorized into disposable biopsy forceps and reusable biopsy forceps. The reusable biopsy forceps segment dominated the global market in 2017. However, the disposable biopsy forceps segment is expected to expand at a comparatively higher CAGR during 2018-2026, owing to increasing preference for disposable biopsy forceps due to lower health care cost burden to hospitals. Based on application, the global biopsy forceps market can be divided into laparoscopy, hysterectomy, hysteroscopy, and others. In terms of end-user, the global biopsy forceps market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. The hospitals segment dominated the global market in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, owing to increasing number of minimally invasive surgical procedures performed in hospital inpatient settings, leading to higher demand for new and advanced biopsy forceps.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=43643

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com