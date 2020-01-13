Marketresearchreports.biz has added a new research report on the “Calcium Disodium Ethylene Diamine Tetra-Acetate Market Size, Trends and Industry Analysis by 2027” to its collection.

Calcium disodium ethylene diamine tetra-acetate is a derivative ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid and is an approved food additive. The calcium disodium ethylene diamine tetra-acetate (EDTA) is a chelating agent and is capable of removing heavy metal, which includes lead and mercury from the body. Calcium disodium ethylene diamine tetra-acetate is used to treat lead poisoning. Calcium disodium ethylene diamine tetra-acetate is a white odorless and crystalline powder. The factors such as increasing population, rising demand for food preservatives, and the growing concern towards food safety owing to contamination, and the rising health awareness amongst the consumers have been the important reasons driving the calcium disodium ethylene diamine tetra-acetate market during the forecast period. Calcium disodium ethylene diamine tetra-acetate is a part of business-to-business industry, however, it is subject to numerous consumer trends and influences.

Global Calcium Disodium Ethylene Diamine Tetra-Acetate Market: Drivers and Restraints

The major factor driving the industry is the expansion of processed and convenience food industry in developing countries across the globe. The use of calcium disodium ethylene diamine tetra-acetate as a direct additive to foods is permitted in North America, South America, Asia such as in Malaysia and Philippines, Africa, and Australia. Calcium disodium ethylene diamine tetra is approved in US to be used in chelation therapy. The chelation therapy helps to remove heavy metals from the body, and is used to treat lead poisoning and radiation exposure.

However, the greatest challenge in the calcium disodium ethylene diamine tetra-acetate market is that it is banned in few of the countries across the globe. Calcium disodium ethylene diamine tetra-acetate are safe if consumed in small amounts in prescription medicine, eye drops, and food preservatives. However, few consumers have reported problems such as cramps, nausea, diarrhea, low blood pressure, skin problems, and fever. Calcium disodium ethylene diamine tetra-acetate should not be consumed in more than 3 grams per day. Extra consumption of calcium disodium ethylene diamine can lead to kidney damage, and low calcium levels.

Global Calcium Disodium Ethylene Diamine Tetra-Acetate Market: Segmentation

The Global Calcium Disodium Ethylene Diamine Tetra-Acetate Market is segmented by application

Food & beverages Alcoholic beverages Beer Wine Non Alcoholic beverages Dairy based beverages Carbonated drinks Food

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetic and personal care

Others

Others include use in medical laboratories, dentist’s clinic, and textile and paper industries.

Global Calcium Disodium Ethylene Diamine Tetra-Acetate Market: Segmentation Overview

The global calcium disodium ethylene diamine tetra-acetate market is segmented on the basis of application. Application segmented is further sub segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic and personal care, and others. The food segment include mayonnaise, pickled cabbage, pickled cucumber, salad dressing, margarine, canned vegetables, canned meat, etc. In the food industry, calcium disodium ethylene diamine tetra-acetate is commonly used as a preservative and sequestrant. It also helps in preventing color and flavor deterioration as a food additive. Calcium disodium ethylene diamine tetra-acetate is also used in textile and paper industry and used in detergents, soaps, shampoos, and cosmetics to improve the stability.

Global Calcium Disodium Ethylene Diamine Tetra-Acetate Market: Regional Outlook

The global calcium disodium ethylene diamine tetra-acetate market is segmented by regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan. As the food industry is mature in North America and European Union is highly mature. Therefore manufacturers are looking forward for opportunities in the developing countries across the globe.

Global Calcium Disodium Ethylene Diamine Tetra-Acetate Market: Prominent vendors

The prominent players in the global calcium disodium ethylene diamine tetra-acetate market are Quimicos Essiod S.A, J & K SCIENTIFIC LTD., Meryer Chemical Technology Co., Ltd, TCI Development Co. Ltd, Energy Chemical, and Nanjing Chemlin Chemical Co., Ltd. To ensure product differentiation and to gain a considerable share of the market, major vendors are adopting creative strategies and are constantly developing innovative products. Further, to capitalize the growth in the consumption being observed, major leading manufacturers of food additive are looking forward to open production units in the emerging markets across the globe. The companies in the industry are developing products which suit the demand of manufacturers and require specific characteristics in their products.

