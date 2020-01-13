Calcium Inosinate Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2027

Research Report on “Calcium Inosinate Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027”.

Flavour enhancer are the food additives that gives a particular smell and taste to the food. Calcium inosinate is a colourless white powder in crystal structure. It is a calcium salt of nucleoside inosine. Calcium inosinate is a natural acid and mainly present in animals. It can be also produced by bacterial fermentation of sugar and has a typical specific taste. Calcium inosinate is a food additive which is used as a flavour enhancer. It is mainly used in low sodium products. Mixture of guanylate and sodium inosinate is used in production of food products. The most important usage of calcium inosinate is as a enahned flavour enhancer for most of the food produts.

Global Calcium Inosinate Market: Drivers and Restraints

Globalization and modernization are the key factors for increasing demand for flavours enhancer, which is further driving the growth of global calcium inosinate market. Increasing uses and applications of calcium inosinate in food products is driving the growth of global calcium inosinate market. Also, increasing awareness among consumers for flavour enhancer ingredients is fuelling the growth of global calcium inosinate market. Furthermore, the global supply chain and logistics has made the product easily available to end use industries across the globe, which is further fuelling the growth of global calcium inosinate market. Moreover, the increasing demand for ready to eat food products or convenience food due to increasing working women population, is also catalysing the growth of global calcium inosinate market. Also the increasing consumer preferences for low fat, low salt food products is also fuelling the growth of global calcium inosinate market.

Currently the uses of calcium inosinate is not approved in many countries, which is limiting the growth of global calcium inosinate market. As calcium inosinate is metabolised to purines, it should be avoided by people, suffering from gout. Side effects of calcium inosinate were observed in children and asthmatic people, which limits the application and thus, the growth of global calcium inosinate market to some extent.

Global Calcium Inosinate Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global calcium inosinate market is segmented into:-

Spreads

Oils and Fats

Frozen Products

Ready to eat

Canned and semi-cooked Products

Desserts

Global Calcium Inosinate Market: Region wise Outlook

The global calcium inosinate market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Calcium inosinate is not approved for use in United States. Emerging regions, which are anticipated to witness an average CAGR over the forecast period. However, the global calcium inosinate market is expected to witness a steady growth by the end of 2027.

Global Calcium Inosinate Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global calcium inosinate market are-

Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd.

Gulshan Polyols Ltd. (GPL)

A.M. food chemical (Jinan) co., Ltd.

Qingdao develop chemistry co., Ltd.

The TNN development Ltd.

Hugestone enterprise co., Ltd.

Shenyang kinetika biotech co., Ltd.

Shaanxi top pharm chemical co., Ltd.

Henan fengbai chemical co., Ltd.

Nanjing jiayi sunway chemical co., Ltd.

