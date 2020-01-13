Cloud-to-cloud Backup Solutions Market Top Key Players are Acronis International GmbH, Asigra Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc

Cloud-to-cloud backup solutions is a process of copying data from one stored cloud backup service to another. Cloud-to-cloud backup solutions helps transfer data from cloud hosting service to the cloud backup server. This provides complete control over data and security with continued benefits of the cloud as always-on-access. Also known as backup as service (BaaS), cloud-to-cloud backup solutions provides complete access to data from any location. Files can be restored and synced as necessary. Due implementation of data related regulatory compliance, industry backup solutions are becoming necessary. Backup solutions protect an organization from potential business disruptions, including data losses and accidental data corruption. Cloud-to-cloud backup solutions empower organizations. The cloud-to-cloud backup solutions market is expected to grow remarkably in near future.

The global cloud-to-cloud backup solutions market is large and expanding. Demand for cloud-to-cloud backup solutions is increasing among small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Ease of usage, accessibility, and security features of cloud-to-cloud backup solutions are creating lucrative opportunities for the market. Leading networking, storage management, and systems manufacturers are expected to account for major share of the market in the near future. The cloud-to-cloud backup solutions market is anticipated to expand significantly, as organizations are increasingly seeking cloud-to-cloud backup solutions for data backup and protection, among others.

Currently, various organizations are adopting and implementing hybrid cloud storage. This trend is estimated to boost demand for cloud-to-cloud backup solutions in the near future. In turn, this is projected to fuel the global cloud-to-cloud backup solutions market during the forecast period. Cloud provides flexibility and scalability for storage capacity to small, medium, and large enterprises. This is likely to boost the global cloud-to-cloud backup solutions market. However, cloud compatibility concerns of certain applications are expected to adversely affect the cloud-to-cloud backup solutions market in the near future.

The cloud-to-cloud backup solutions market can be segmented based on application, type, end-user, and region. Based on application, the market can be segregated into BFSI, education, telecommunication, retail, government, health care, media, manufacturing, and oil & gas. In terms of end-use, the cloud-to-cloud backup solutions market can be bifurcated into small & medium businesses (SMBS) and large enterprises. Based on type, the market can be classified into Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Business Process as a Service (BPaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS). In terms of region, the global cloud-to-cloud backup solutions market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Major companies operating in the cloud-to-cloud backup solutions market include Acronis International GmbH, Asigra Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Carbonite, Inc., Code42 Software, Inc., Datto, Inc., Druva Software, Efolder, Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, and Iron Mountain Incorporated.

