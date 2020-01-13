Coffee Machines Market Growth To Be Affected By Consolidation Of Leading Vendors

Coffee machines are appliances used to brew coffee. Coffee machines work on various brewing processes. The process in which coffee machines use coffee grounds which are located in a metal strainer inside the pipe is the most common process. Thus, coffee machines save time and directly affect the taste of the coffee. Its application includes household, office, and commercial consumption.

There are various factors driving the global coffee machines market. Ease of use and consistent brewing results are some of the major factors responsible for growing demand for coffee machines globally. Continuously growing consumption of coffee in various regions of the world, rising disposable income, growing youth population, and the working class are propelling the demand for coffee machines. The demand for coffee machines is increasing rapidly owing to the expansion of coffee culture or the expansion of coffee shops and capsule systems. Various types of coffee machines are available in the market, boosting the global coffee machines market.

Technological advancement is also driving the global coffee machines market. Demand for automatic coffee machines is increasing significantly, thereby boosting the growth of the coffee machines market. Smart coffee machines with Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity is the recent trend in the global coffee machines market. These smart coffee machines can be accessed through smartphones and users can control it from anywhere inside the house and can also provide commands from a smartphone. However, high maintenance cost may hamper the global coffee machines market.

The global coffee machines market can be segmented by product type, technology, end use, and geography. On the basis of product type, the global coffee machines market can be segmented into drip coffee machine, steam coffee machine, capsule coffee machine, and others. Capsule coffee machines segment is expected to expand at a significant rate owing to their growing demand. The demand for capsule coffee machines is increasing due to benefits provided by it such as convenience, cost effectiveness, and long life span.

On the basis of technology, the global coffee machines market can be segmented into semi-automatic coffee machines and fully automatic coffee machines. Fully automatic coffee machines segment is anticipated to expand rapidly owing to the increasing advancements in technology. Most of the companies in the market are offering smart coffee machines that can be controlled through smartphone by using Wi-Fi connectivity. In terms of end use, the market can be segmented into commercial and residential. Commercial segment is expected to rise during the forecast period owing to the growing consumption of coffee and increasing workplaces.

On the basis of geography, the global coffee machines market can be segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the increasing population, technological advancements, increasing disposable income, and growing number of workplaces. North America is also expected to contribute significant market share due to large number of coffee machine manufacturers and strong economy. Markets in emerging regions such as Middle East & Africa, and South America are expected to expand exponentially owing to the growing innovations and rapidly changing lifestyles.

The global coffee machines market consists of a large number of players. Some of the key players in the market includes BEHMOR, Jarden Consumer Solutions, Nestlé Nespresso, Koninklijke Philips, SMARTER APPLICATIONS, Auroma Brewing Company, e’Longhi Appliances, FANSTEL, POPPY, and REDMOND Industrial group, Keurig Green Mountain, Morphy Richards, Hamilton Beach, Panasonic, Delonghi, Electrolux, and Melitta.

