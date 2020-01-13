Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market: Trade Liberalization Helps Transportation Refrigeration Equipment To Lead Market

Commercial refrigeration equipment are refrigerators with remote or self-contained condensing units. These refrigerators are designed especially for commercial use with a wide range of temperature control (typically from -18°C to +10°C). Commercial refrigerators are largely used for food and beverage storage and merchandising purposes. Commercial refrigeration equipment is expected to witness strong demand globally, especially due to growing frozen and processed food consumption. Commercial refrigeration equipment is commonly used at convenience stores, grocery stores, supermarkets, restaurants specialty food stores, cafeterias, and other food retail stores.

This research report provides a detailed analysis of trends in the commercial refrigeration equipment market. It also comprises a broad analysis of the industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The report also provides a comprehensive assessment of manufacturers’ strategies. The market for commercial refrigeration equipment has been segmented into its various applications: food service, food and beverages retail, food and beverages distribution, food and beverages production, and others.

Food service is expected to be the largest commercial refrigeration equipment application over the forecast period. The global commercial refrigeration equipment market has been extensively analyzed on the basis of product types into transportation refrigeration equipment, refrigerators and freezers, beverages refrigerators, refrigerator parts, and other equipment. Transportation refrigeration equipment is expected to be the fastest-growing commercial refrigeration equipment product segment over the forecast period.

Report Brochure For Industry Insights https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=723

Other equipment in this market are display cases, ice machines, refrigerated vending machines, cryogenic equipment, liquid chillers, compressor racks, dairy coolers, and egg refrigerators. The market size and forecasts in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) for each of these segments have been provided for the period 2012 to 2022, considering 2013 and 2014 as the base years. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each segment of the market for the forecast period 2015 to 2022.

The commercial refrigeration market is segmented based on geography into North America, Europe, Middle-East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, and a detailed regional analysis is provided. A country-level analysis is also included in the report, covering the countries in each region. A separate analysis for the commercial refrigeration equipment market in Mexico is provided in the report. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing commercial refrigeration equipment market among all regions.

Request For Table Of Content https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/723

The market estimates for the commercial refrigeration equipment market have been assessed considering different political, environmental, social, technological, economic, and legal factors. The market share of the leading players for the global commercial refrigeration equipment market is estimated for the year 2014. Company profiles (CPs) of market leaders elucidate on details such as a company overview, segmentation, recent developments, business strategies, and financial information in the commercial refrigeration equipment market.

Companies profiled in the report include Daikin Industries, Ltd., Whirlpool Corporation, Danfoss A/S, United Technologies Corporation – Unit (Carrier), Dover Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Hussmann Corporation, Ingersoll Rand Plc, Haier, Inc. (Haier Group), Metalfrio Solutions SA, Beverage-Air Corporation (Ali S.p.A), and Electrolux AB. The report would allow commercial refrigeration equipment manufacturers, lawmakers, large retailers, and research and development agencies to make informed decisions about commercial refrigeration equipment manufacturing, designing, marketing, growth strategies, and thus gain competitive advantage in the market.