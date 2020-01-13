Competitive Landscape: Global Propane-1,2-diol Esters Of Fatty Acid Market Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate by 2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Propane-1,2-diol Esters Of Fatty Acid Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2027

Propane-1,2-diol esters of fatty acid are also known as propylene glycol esters of fatty acids. It is a combination of natural fats and propane diol derived from plant, animal, and petroleum source. Plant and animal derived propylene glycol esters of fatty acids are used mostly in the food industry as chemically both propane-1,2-diol esters of fatty acid have the same structure. Whereas, propane-1,2-diol esters of fatty acid derived from petroleum is used in personal care industry. It is used as stabilizer and emulsifier in food as well as personal care industry. The Asia-Pacific propane-1,2-diol esters of fatty acid market accounts for relatively high revenue share, followed by North America propane-1,2-diol esters of the fatty acid market, owing to the increasing consumption of food products in the region.

Global Propane-1,2-diol Esters of Fatty Acid Market: Dynamics

Growing food and beverages industry across the globe is a porminent factor driving the global propane-1,2-diol esters of the fatty acid market. Major factor restraining the global propane-1,2-diol esters of the fatty acid market includes chances of causing eczema in sensitive persons, if consumed in high concentration. Religious organizations restrictions along with vegetarians avoid consuming product made from propane-1,2-diol esters of fatty acid as the only the manufacturer owes detail of the source from which it is derived. The significant trending factor for global propane-1,2-diol esters of the fatty acid market includes merger and acquisition of propane-1,2-diol esters of fatty acid suppliers with the food industry. The company manufacturing propane-1,2-diol esters of fatty acid products has a substantial opportunity in Asia-Pacific, attributed to rapidly growing food industry over the forecast period.

Global Propane-1,2-diol Esters of Fatty Acid Market: Segmentation

The global propane-1,2-diol esters of fatty acid market are segmented by source, end-use, source, and by region. By source, the global propane-1,2-diol esters of fatty acid market are classified as plant source, animal source, and others including petroleum, etc. Among the aforementioned segments, the plant source segment accounts for relatively high revenue share in the global propane-1,2-diol esters of fatty acid market over the forecast period compared to animal source segment, owing to the preference for plant source by vegetarians, religious issues, and initiatives towards animal protection. Petroleum source has the relatively low share in the global propane-1,2-diol esters of the fatty acid market over the forecast period.

Based on the source, the global the propane-1,2-diol esters of the fatty acid market is segmented into:

Plant Source

Animal Source

Petroleum

Based on the end-use, the global propane-1,2-diol esters of fatty acid market is segmented into:

Processed Meat

Ice-cream

Toppings

Soft and Fizzy Drinks

Confectionary

Based on the source, the global propane-1,2-diol esters of fatty acid market is segmented into:

Emulsifier

Stabilizer

Others

Global Propane-1,2-diol Esters of Fatty Acid Market: Regional Overview

By geographies, the global propane-1,2-diol esters of fatty acid market are segmented into seven regions — North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Among the regions, Asia-Pacific dominates the global propane-1,2-diol esters of fatty acid market regarding both value and volume, owing to rapidly growing food industry over the forecast period. North America is followed by Asia-Pacific in the global propane-1,2-diol esters of fatty acid market, attributed to high demand for confectioneries in the region. The Western Europe is expected to account for significant revenue share in the global propane-1,2-diol esters of fatty acid market, owing to relatively low restriction over animal derived products. Eastern Europe and Latin America accounts for a moderate value share in the global propane-1,2-diol esters of fatty acid market. Middle East Africa is expected to have a relatively low opportunity for the propane-1,2-diol esters of fatty acid market, owing to restrictions by religious organizations in the region. Overall, the outlook for the global propane-1,2-diol esters of fatty acid market will have a positive growth over the forecast period.

Global Propane-1,2-diol Esters of Fatty Acid Market: Key Players

Prominent propane-1,2-diol esters of fatty acid market players include Ervesa, Henan Honest Chemical Co., Ltd., Mohini Organics Pvt. Ltd., Hangzhou GengYang chemical materials co., ltd., and Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

