Dental Equipment Market: Increasing Dental Disorders to Encourage the Market Growth

Dental equipment and imaging devices find applications in a dental office for diagnosis and treatment of various dental ailments. The global dental equipment market is primarily driven by advancements in diagnostics and treatment technologies. In addition, growing awareness about role of dentistry in aesthetics is encouraging growth of the market.

The global dental equipment and imaging market by products is classified into six categories, viz. dental radiology equipment, dental lasers, systems and parts, laboratory machines, hygiene maintenance, and other equipment.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dental-devices-market.html

Systems & parts market held majority share of the overall dental equipment and imaging market in 2011, owing to their wide range of applications in dental procedures. This was followed by dental radiology equipment whose market share was over 20% of the total market in 2011. Cone beam CT is the fastest growing product market due to its advantages over conventional x-ray equipment such as focused x-ray generation and lesser exposure of tissues. Dental lasers formed the smallest segment in dental equipment and imaging market owing to their recent introduction, however, they are expected to grow at a rapid rate. Dental lasers will be the fastest growing product segment with their increasing adoption in the dental offices. Dental lasers will increasingly find utility in dental surgeries owing to their advantages such as portability, and short healing time after surgery.

The overall dental equipment market is segmented into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America and the rest of the world regions, on the basis of geography. The North America dental equipment market held majority of the market share in 2011. It was followed by the European market whose market share was calculated to be approximately 35% in 2011.

Request A Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=223

Some of the drivers for the North American dental equipment market are listed below:

According to WHO, the prevalence of dental caries is the highest in North America with a DMFT (Decayed, Missing, Filled Teeth) count of 2.35 among 12-year olds in 2011. DMFT measures the prevalence of dental disease and is an indicator of average number of diseased teeth in a mouth of the group under consideration. This explains the dental treatment need in the region and hence the equipment required to treat them. Therefore, it becomes a major factor for the surging dental equipment market in the region.

Furthermore, Americans spend about USD 2.75 billion on cosmetic dental procedures each year, according to the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD). Higher per capita income of the region enables the people to afford expensive cosmetic dental procedures. According to International Monetary Fund, the per capita income of USA and Canada were USD 48,328 and USD 50,496, respectively, in 2011.

Owing to low patient awareness levels and slower adoption of expensive and advanced technologies, the Asian dental equipment market will grow at a relatively slower rate in comparison to the developed North American and European dental equipment markets. The Asian dental equipment market will grow at a sluggish CAGR of 4.1% from 2012 to 2018.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=223

Global Dental Equipment Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America constitutes the largest market for dental equipment at the global level because of several factors. For example, there is a high prevalence of dental caries among the population of countries such as U.S. and Canada. According to a report by WHO, in North America in 2011, the decayed, missing, and filled teeth (DMFT) count was estimated at 2.35 among children aged 12 years. Moreover, consumers in North America spend a substantial amount of money on cosmetic dental procedures. The American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry states that people in the U.S. spend approximately US$2.75 bn annually on cosmetic dental procedures.

Europe contributes to a fairly large market for dental equipment as well its share stood at 35% of the global market as of 2011. The report finds that large populations of Asia Pacific will continue to drive the dental equipment market steadily over the forecast period while North America will continue to lead.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

To provide a thorough overview of the competitive landscape, the report profiles some of the prominent names in the global dental equipment market. The entities profiled in this report include: 3M ESPE, A- Dec Inc., Biolase Inc., Carestream Heath, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dentsply International Inc., GC Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Hu- Friedy Mgf Co., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Midmark Corporation, Patterson Companies Inc., Planmecaoy, Sirona Dental Systems Inc., Noble Biocare, and Straumann. Out of these, the Danaher Corporation accounted for the highest share of the global dental equipment market revenue in 2011 due to the company’s wide-ranging product portfolio.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/