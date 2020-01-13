Marketresearchreports.biz has added a new research report on the “Dipotassium Guanylate Market Size (Value & Volume), Opportunities and Forecast 2027” to its collection.

Dipotassium guanylate is derived from the nucleotide. Nucleotides are naturally occurring substances which are majorly found in meat & fish. Dipotassium guanylate belongs to the same family of food additives such as monosodium glutamate, which is a flavor enhancer. Dipotassium guanylate does not have a taste of their own. It accentuates the natural flavor of the food. Consumers are seeking for products which are low in salt, low in fat, and low-carbohydrate diet which is few of the major factors for the increase in consumption of flavors.

Global Dipotassium Guanylate Market: Drivers and Restraints

Globalization and modernization are the significant factors for the increased demand for flavor enhancer compounds, and this has led to rising in the application for dipotassium guanylate across the globe. The food habits of the consumers are impacted by the changing lifestyle of the consumers. From decades, spices and natural herbs are majorly used in the cooking, and gradually this has led to a technical requirement to cater to the big food processors. Another major factor driving the dipotassium guanylate market is the increase in the number of working women population which has enhanced the sales for processed food amongst the consumers. The increase in demand for processed food has impelled the food manufacturers to cater to the major growing working class population resulting in the use of various flavor enhancers.

However, the flavors are mostly country and region specific; the prominent vendors are always trying to increase their penetration and expand their foothold by spending rigorously on R&D expenditure and innovations in the market. However, the increase in health consciousness is one of the major restraints in the artificial flavoring market. Consumers are aware of the deteriorating side effects of dipotassium guanylate. Moreover, many of the regulatory bodies have banned the use of artificial food flavors and enhancers. For instance, Europe being one of the major regions. The side effects of dipotassium guanylate are drowsiness, numbness, palpitation, and flushing.

Global Dipotassium Guanylate Market: Segmentation

By application the global dipotassium guanylate market is segmented into:

Soups

Sauces

Canned vegetables

Global Dipotassium Guanylate Market: Segmentation Overview

The global dipotassium guanylate market is segmented by application. By application, they are further sub-segmented into soups, sauces, and canned vegetables. Dipotassium guanylate cannot be used in moist foods as the enzyme slowly converts into inert substances. Dipotassium guanylate can be safely used as a flavor enhancer in food. However, it should be consumed at a reasonably required to produce the intended effect.

Global Dipotassium Guanylate Market: Regional Outlook

The Dipotassium guanylate market is segmented by regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global dipotassium guanylate market and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to the increased demand for processed food market. Consumers are seeking for the change in taste and preferences, and this has led to increased innovations in the product offerings of sauces and soups.

Global Dipotassium Guanylate Market: Prominent vendors

Few of the prominent players in the global Dipotassium guanylate market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Corbion N.V., Firmenich S.A, International Flavors and Fragrances, Inc., Givaudan SA, and among others. Few of the strategies adopted by the key players in the market are partnership and collaboration with other operators, expansion into the untapped market, and joint ventures with the organizations in emerging countries to gain the strong foothold in the market. To ensure product differentiation and to acquire a considerable share of the market, major vendors are adopting creative strategies and are constantly developing innovative products. Most of the major Dipotassium guanylate manufacturers concentrate on capitalizing their funds to maintain applications and technical marketing groups are appointed to serve the ever-changing needs of clients.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and grades.

