Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Surface Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2024

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Engineered Quartz Surface Market. The report analyzes the Engineered Quartz Surface Market By Type Of Sector (Residential and Commercial), By Application (Countertop, Vanity top, Wall Panel, Floor Tile, Other Surfaces), By Sizes (120*56.5 inches, 130*65 inches), By Thickness (0.5 inch, 0.75 inch, 1.25 inch), By Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors).The Engineered Quartz Surface market has been analyzed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, Singapore) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

According to Analytics research report, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 11.95% during 2019 – 2024.

As the quartz surfaces gains popularity, growth of Engineered quartz surfaces is expected to be propelled by rebound in new building construction, increased spending on remodeling projects, a shift in the product mix from laminates to higher priced alternative materials, increasing application in kitchen, surging penetration across various regions coupled with the availability of a large variety of designs and colors is anticipated to drive the market for quartz surfaces across the globe.

The report titled “Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Surface Market (Value, Volume) – Analysis By Sector (Residential, Commercial), Application (Countertop, Vanity top, Wall Panel, Floor Tile, Other Surfaces), By Size (120*56.5 inches, 130*65 inches), By Thickness (0.5 inch, 0.75 inch, 1.25 inch), By Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors) By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World), By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, Singapore)” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Engineered Quartz Surface market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Engineered Quartz Surface market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Engineered Quartz Surface Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Global Engineered Quartz Surface Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Type Of Sector – Residential, Commercial

• By Application – Countertop, Vanity top, Wall Panel, Floor Tile, Other Surfaces

• By Sizes – 120*56.5 inches, 130*65 inches

• By Thickness – 0.5 inch, 0.75 inch, 1.25 inch

• By Sales Channel – Direct Sales, Distributors

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Country Analysis – US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, Singapore (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• SWOT Analysis

• Competitive Landscape – Product Pricing, Market Share Analysis, Recent Developments.

• Company Analysis – Caesarstone, Pokarna Ltd., Hanwa, Cosentino, Lotte Advanced Materials, LG Hausys, Cambria, Viicostone, Foshan Yixin Stone Co.Ltd.

