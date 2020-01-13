Enterprise Network Equipment Market: Launch Of Bring Your Own Device To Expand The Mobile Workforce Is Expected To Enhance The Industry Growth

Storage, network function, and server virtualization, along with the rising need for cloud-based provisioning of enterprise IT solutions are drastically shifting enterprise IT, networking, and communications toward technologically advanced equipment solutions. Networking equipment is used to combine, split, switch, or direct packets of information along a computer or telecommunications network. Networking equipment connects devices in order to share data between them. They transport, route, switch, or process network traffic.

The topology of networking devices defines the network’s design or structure. Common topologies for computer networks include star, bus, ring, tree, and mesh or hybrid. Flexibility of networking devices allows enterprises to cater to a few users in small offices to several hundred users in larger offices. There is sudden rise in the growth of WLAN deployments in enterprises in order to enhance the communication among employees. Growing adoption of virtualization technologies by organizations to reduce the storage infrastructure costs is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the market over the forecast period.

Propagation of Wi-Fi is contributing significantly to the growth of enterprise WLAN equipment. Moreover, the launch of bring your own device (BYOD) to expand the mobile workforce is expected to enhance the industry growth. The BYOD tendency representing the concept of any device used anywhere is stimulating the requirement for invasive wireless networks and mission-critical mobility applications.

Furthermore, small and medium-size enterprises are investing in network equipment to make technological changes and to support their expansion goals. Rapid adoption of cloud computing technologies in enterprises is responsible for the growth of the enterprise networking equipment market. Government initiatives in developing countries are aiming at creating smart cities and enhancing technological contribution which is expected to increase the demand for enterprise networking equipment. Thus, all such factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

However, lack of awareness regarding enterprise networking equipment is expected to restrain growth in developing regions such as Middle East & Africa, though increasing government initiatives and policies is expected to drive the growth during the forecast period.

The enterprise network equipment market can be segmented based on end-user, type, and geography. There are various types of networking equipment, based on which the market can be segmented into WLAN equipment, Ethernet switch, enterprise routers, and network security equipment. Changing enterprise demand for high speed and better performance with a shift toward 40 GE switching is expected to boost the sales of Ethernet switches.

Market on the basis of end-user can be segmented into small and medium size enterprises and large enterprises. Geographical segmentation of the enterprise network equipment market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. Emerging economies from the Asia Pacific region such as China, India, and South Korea are anticipated to witness a surge in growth of the network equipment market due to the rising end-user base (number of enterprises) and improving technology adoption across these segments.

Enterprise network equipment vendors are providing new business models to meet the demand of customers. Vendors are focusing on offering solutions which can improve operational efficiency, and are cost effective and can easily replace traditional network infrastructure.

Key players of the enterprise network equipment market include Symantec Corporation, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., EnGenius Technologies, A10 Enterprise Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Dell Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Extreme Enterprise Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., F5 Enterprise Networks, Inc., D-Link Corporation, ADTRAN, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Development, Juniper Enterprise Networks, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Inc., Aruba Enterprise Networks, Inc., Ubiquiti Enterprise Networks, Inc. and ZTE Corporation.

All the major companies are adopting different strategies such as geographical expansion, acquisitions & mergers, and others to gain competitive advantage in the market. For instance, in November 2017, Virgin Mobile launched MNVO in Russia, as a part of significant expansion of the firm in Russia.