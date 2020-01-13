Global Animal Feed Micronutrients Market Transportation, Packaging and sales Forecast

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Market Study on Animal Feed Micronutrients: Enhanced Yield of Meat and Better Overall Health of Animals to Spur Growth” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Animal feed micronutrients hold great potential in livestock rearing and agricultural business. The market draws strength from rapidly thriving livestock farming in developed nations. Rising worldwide demand for quality dairy and poultry products have led to the uptake of animal feed micronutrients in the livestock industry in boosting meat yield. With agriculturists and livestock owners making animal feed ingredients as integral part of animal husbandry, the market will several lucrative avenues in near future.

Animal feed micronutrients have been a part of animal feed organically, but with advanced livestock rearing and farming, the acceptance of animal feed micronutrients in the agricultural business as an integral part of the feed industry has been rapid. Vitamins and minerals are two of the major micronutrient classes that are required by animals for their optimum growth and healthy being. Owing to the rapid results that the products provide, animal feed micronutrients have become a necessity for the livestock industry as a whole.

Market Segmentation

The animal feed micronutrients market has been segmented on the basis of form, type, livestock, and geography. On the basis of form, the animal feed micronutrients market can be segmented into solid and liquid. Among these segments, the solid segment is the most used type of animal feed micronutrients, and is used predominantly in the compound feed industry as well. The solid segment is further sub-segmented into powder and blocks. Depending upon type, the animal feed micronutrients market can be segmented vitamins and minerals. The minerals segment is further sub-segmented into zinc, copper, iron, manganese, blends, and others. Among the minerals, zinc and copper are the most opted-for minerals in the animal feed micronutrients market. The others segment consisting of other necessary animal feed micronutrients is on the rise as well, owing to the availability of novel products and strong advertising efforts by manufacturers. On the basis of livestock, the animal feed micronutrients market can be segmented into ruminants, poultry, swine, aquaculture, and companion animals. The companion animals segment includes pets and other companion animals such as horses.

Market Regional Outlook

On the basis of regional segmentation, the market for animal feed micronutrients is segmented into five different regions: Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Out of these, Europe region dominated the animal feed micronutrients market, and is predicted to dominate the animal feed micronutrients market for a long period. Countries like China, India, Thailand, and Australia have the major number of consumers for animal feed micronutrients in this region, and the number is growing. Increasing in GDP in developing countries is enabling the consumers to opt for animal feed micronutrients, and since a large share of the economy of developing countries is dependent upon agriculture and animal derived products, the demand for animal feed micronutrients is witnessing an upward trend.

Market Drivers

The rising demand for meat and meat products, combined with the rising demand for ethically-derived animal products has driven the demand for animal feed micronutrients upwards. Increased awareness for advanced agricultural practices regarding livestock production has also had a positive impact on the global animal feed micronutrients market, since most of the livestock production comes from developing regions. A majority of the global share adopting animal feed micronutrients as an integral part of the animal diet proves to be a key driver for the animal feed micronutrients market.

The decreased cost of poultry feed, globally, because of the sustainable production of poultry feed, has optimized the budgets of poultry farmers to include more animal feed micronutrient products and maximize their profits. This is anticipated to prove to be a major driver for the animal feed micronutrients market. Market penetration and operation expansion by market players in the animal feed micronutrients is also anticipated to be a driving factor for animal feed micronutrients market, since availability of the animal feed micronutrients in the rural market is also a major issue that the animal feed micronutrient market is facing.

The global demand for dairy products has also risen in the last decade, this has resulted in increase in demand for animal feed micronutrient products, owing to more consumers opting for animal feed micronutrients to maximize their production.

Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the animal feed micronutrients market are BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Novus International, Nutreco N.V., Koninkliijke DSM N.V., Prathista Industries Limited Balchem Corporation, Alltech Inc, Cargill, Incorporated, Bluestar Adisseo Company, Kemin Industries, Lallemand Inc., DALLAS KEITH LTD, Nutreco N.V., Novus International, Inc., Purina Animal Nutrition LLC., AG Solutions, Beachport Corporation Pty Ltd, Zinpro Corporation, Bluestar Adisseo Company, DALLAS KEITH LTD, Qualitech Inc., Aries Agro, Prathista Industries Limited, and others.

