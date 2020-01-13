Global Industrial Metrology Equipments Market Shipment and Sales Forecast 2019-2025
Adoption of precise manufacturing and intense quality control methods in the industries of aerospace, automotive, and semiconductor has imparted increasing impetus to the market. Advanced inspection technologies, notably helped by big data analytics, has shaped the growth dynamics. Constant technology advances in equipment especially pertaining to software, and integration of cloud have accentuated the potential in recent years. The industrial metrology equipment market might reach worth of US$1 bn by 2025.
APAC holds huge potential for the industrial metrology equipments market. The growth of the market in APAC is attributed to growing automotive and manufacturing plants in this region. Moreover, large funding from governments of various APAC countries in research and development, and extensive industrial base are the major contributors to the industrial metrology market in APAC, with China, South Korea, and Japan being the major countries contributing to the growth. Also, continuous technological advancements propel the growth of this market.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Hexagon
Faro Technologies
Nikon Metrology
Carl Zeiss
Jenoptik
Creaform
Renishaw
KLA-Tencor
Applied Materials
Perceptron
GOM
Automated Precision
JLM Advanced Technical Services
Precision Products
Carmar Accuracy
Pollen Metrology
Cairnhill Metrology
Att Metrology Services
Trimet Group
Industrial Metrology Equipments Breakdown Data by Type
Coordinate Measuring Machine
Optical Digitizer and Scanner
Measuring Instrument
X-Ray and Computed Tomography
Automated Optical Inspection
2D Equipment
Industrial Metrology Equipments Breakdown Data by Application
Aerospace and Defense
Automotive
Manufacturing
Semiconductor
Others
Industrial Metrology Equipments Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
