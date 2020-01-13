Global Neotame Market Dynamics, Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges, Revenue and Investment Feasibility

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Neotame Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2027

Neotame is an artificial sweetener with off-white to white powder and an intensely sweet taste. Neotame is manufactured from 3,3 –dimethylbutyraldehyde and aspartame. Neotame purification and isolation is carried out by distillation of a portion of the methanol followed by addition of water. Neotame comes in the second generation of artificial sweetener followed by sucralose. Neotame delivers great taste and enhances flavors when used as a sweetener. However, neotame clean, sweet taste like sugar is used in small amount to sweeten foods and beverage. This is due to neotame artificial sweetener properties is said to have 8,000 times more sweetness than that of sugar. Neotame is the highly potential for use in many products and also as a substitute for sugar that helps to maintain low sugar level in the body as it adds no calories to an individual’s diet. It can also replace or reduce non-nutritive and nutritive sweeteners while maintaining great taste. Additionally, neotame can be added safely to individual meal plan suffering from diabetes to help them achieve their dietary goals. Also, neotame as a standalone product would not provide an energy source for oral bacteria. Thus it will not cause any dental cavities.

Neotame Market: Dynamics

Neotame outperforms in the artificial sweetener market. This is due to no effects on glycemic control or insulin concentration and plasma glucose in a diabetic individual. Moreover, the potential growth factor for neotame market is people of all age, teen & children, diabetic patients, pregnant women can enjoy products composed with neotame and maintain a healthful diet. The rising demand for low calories in the food products and beverages is witnessed as a key driver for neotame market growth. Another potential factor for neotame market is the rising health issues such as obesity and diabetes amongst individual though consumption of high sugar-sweetened food items and beverages. Neotame has an increasing preference in food and beverage industry. The properties of neotame have the ability to get eliminates and get rapidly metabolized from the body is another driving factor for the growth of global neotame market. Neotame wide acceptance in processed foods such as dairy products, jams & jellies, baked goods and confectionary is said to be another factor for the growth of neotame market.

Neotame Market: Segmentation

Based on application: Neotame market can be segmented into

Baked goods

Fermented milk products

Carbonated soft drinks

Other food products

Based on industry: Neotame market can be segmented into

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Agriculture

Neotame Market: Region wise Outlook

The global neotame market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Geographically the market is dominated by some large player controlling the global neotame market, also the growing domestic players entering neotame market. Europe holds a relatively higher share of neotame market. This is due to the food authorities has approved the use of neotame as an additive in food and beverage, and thus it has resulted in high demand from the countries like UK and Germany. Followed by Europe is North America which holds relatively lower share. The market players in North America have started consumption of neotame in various beverage, owing to the standard sugar which leads to various health effects in an individual. North America and Europe will witness high CAGR in the forecast period. Extended regulatory approval for the use of neotame has resulted in significant boosted demand in the region. China in APEJ is dominating in terms of producing neotame due to demand from various countries like INDIA and Australia. Thus APEJ is estimated to grow at healthy CAGR in the forecast period. The regions in Europe and North America is expected to show a high CAGR owing to increase application in wide varieties of food products and beverages

Neotame Market: Prominent players

Prinova Group LLC

Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology Co.,Ltd.

The NutraSweet Company

A & Z Food Additives Co

Fooding Group Limited

McNeil Nutritionals

Ingredion Incorporated

Jk sucralose Inc.

