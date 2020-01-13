Global Raisins Market Transportation, Packaging and Sales Forecast 2018 – 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Raisins Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Raisins Market: Introduction

The proposed market report of TMR on the global raisins market evaluates the opportunities in the current market, and provides updates and insights corresponding to different segments involved in the global raisins market over the forecast period 2018-2026. The global raisins market report further exhibits the estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2026 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (MT). In terms of value, the raisins market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the raisins market in five major regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the raisins market.

Raisins Market: Report Description

The report explores the global raisins market for the period 2018–2026. The primary objective of the report is to provide insights into the key developments in the market that are consistently supporting the transformation of global businesses that are associated with raisins. It is very important to consider that, in an ever-wavering economy, we provide the estimated (Y-o-Y) year-on-year growth rate in addition to the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the overall forecast, to better understand the analysis and evaluation of the global raisins market, and to discover equitable opportunities.

Yet another key feature of this report is that, the estimation of the global raisins market and the corresponding revenue forecast is carried out in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually not prioritized while forecasting overall market numbers. Absolute dollar opportunity analysis is very essential in evaluating the degree of opportunity that a provider can observe to execute, as well as to contrast the potential resources from a sales perspective in the global raisins market.

The report starts with an elaborate executive summary, the market definition of various segmentations that are included, and their respective shares in the global raisins market. The report further incorporates the major macroeconomic factors that have an effect on the growth of the raisins market. The report also highlights the various market dynamics, which includes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the global raisins market. The report further underlines the study of the present issues with industrial processing and opportunities for the growth of raisins market. It also encompasses value chain analysis that provides a structural view of overall profitability from the manufacturers to the end users of the raisins market. It also comprises detailed information about the recent technologies that are used in the drying process of fresh grapes to make high quality raisins. In order to provide users with a clear view of the global raisins market, we have exhibited a competitive analysis of key market players and their strategic expansions. The competitive dashboard presents a detailed comparison of raisin manufacturers on valuable parameters such as key product offerings, total revenue, key developments, and key strategies. The study intensifies the global raisins market attractiveness analysis by product type, nature, end user, distribution channel, and region.

To give deep-dive information about the global raisins market, the report also provides trade analysis. The report comprises the top five major countries that have a major share in the production and consumption of raisins. In addition, the report also enlists major exporters and importers to obtain deep insights about the demand and supply of raisins across the world.

To evaluate the overall market size of raisins, the report considers various fundamental aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, it emphasizes quantitative evaluation such as market shares by product type, nature, end user, distribution channel, region, and other qualitative data from primary respondents, which have been consolidated to arrive at clear and accurate market estimations. The forecast presented in the raisins market report arrives at the total revenue being generated, and the expected revenue contribution in the future by the global raisins market.

Detailed profiles of companies that manufacture raisins are included in the report to analyze their developmental strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments, as they have a significant role in the global raisins market. Major market players covered in the raisins market report are Bergin Fruit and Nut Company Inc., Sun-Maid Growers of California, Sunbeam Foods Pty Ltd., Geobres Nemean Currants and Sultana Raisins S.A., Decas Cranberry Products, Inc., Kiantama Oy, Sunsweet Growers Inc., Red River Foods Incorporated, N. POLYCHRONIADIS & SIA O.E., Citadelle Maple Syrup Producers’ Cooperative, Traina Foods, Inc., Dole Food Company, Inc., Lion Raisins Inc., Fujian Lixing Foods Co., Ltd., JAB Dried Fruit Products (Pty) Ltd, N. Sunshine Raisin Corporation, Jiangsu Palarich Food Co., Ltd., Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., Montagu Dried Fruit And Nuts (Pty) Ltd, Vkc Nuts Private Limited, Viva Bella Orchards Inc., and others.

Raisins Market: Segmentation

The subsequent sections analyze the global raisins market on the basis of product type, nature, end user, distribution channel, and region, and presents a forecast for the period 2018–2026. The market is segmented as follows:

Raisins Market by Product Type

– Natural Seedless

– Golden Seedless

– Black Currant

– Sultana

– Muscat

– Monukka

Raisins Market by Nature

– Organic

– Conventional

Raisins Market by End User

– Food Industry

– Bakeries

– Snacks

– Dairies

– Ready Meals

– Confectionaries

– Food Service Providers

– Households

Raisins Market by Distribution Channel

– B2B

– B2C

– Store-based Retailing

– Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

– Specialty Stores

– Conventional Stores

– Online Retailing

Raisins Market by Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Chile

– Peru

– Rest of LATAM

– Europe

– EU5

– BENELUX

– Nordic

– Russia

– Poland

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– Rest of APAC

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC Countries

– Turkey

– Iran

