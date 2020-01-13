Global Spray Drying Equipment Market Qualitative Insights, Key Enhancement, Share Analysis and Estimated Forecast 2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Spray Drying Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2027

Spray drying equipment can be defined as equipment that is specially used for spray drying which converts a liquid substance to dry powder form by hot gas. Spray drying is the most efficient process of evaporation to produce dry powders.

The global spray drying equipment market is expected to expand in the future. Various types of spray drying equipment are available in the market like fluidized, centrifugal, nozzle atomizer, rotary atomizer, and closed loop and mini dryers. The market for spray drying is basically reliant on the demand for processed food products with industrial improvements and investments by the manufacturers. Among various types of spray drying equipment, the nozzle atomizer dryer, which is needed for products which require the stability of a stiff powder, holds a major share in the market. The powder spray dryer is mainly applied in food products that are sensitive to heat.

The important parts of spray dryer are drying tower chamber, atomizer, heating system, and the recovery system. There are numerous types of spray drying equipment’s which are used in various industries for spray drying.

Global Spray Drying Equipment Market: Segmentation

Spray Drying Equipment market can be segmented on the basis of equipment types, drying stage, application and by regions. Based on the equipment type, Spray Drying Equipment market is segmented into fluidized, nozzle atomizer, centrifugal, closed loop, and others. The nozzle atomizer segment is projected to grow during the forecast period, currently, also it holds largest market share among global spray drying equipment. According to the drying stage, spray drying equipment market is segmented into the single stage, two stage and multiple stages. There is a growing trend in the global spray drying equipment market for two stage drying equipment’s in the segment is overtaking the others in terms of growth. The spray drying equipment market is enhanced by the application of one stage drying process in the pharmaceutical industry & food.

On the basis of application, spray drying equipment market is segmented into food, pharmaceutical, chemical and others, which includes ceramic material, feed, and fertilizer. The food industry covers the maximum share of the market due to growing demand of functional and food & beverages RTE (Ready to eat) and which is processed by spray drying equipment.

Global Spray Drying Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of the geographical market segment, it is segmented into seven different regions: North America, Latin America, and Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia-Pacific region, Japan and the Middle East and Africa.

In regional segments, North America is presently the market leader in terms of revenue in the global spray dryer equipment market. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold market dominance over the forecast period in spray dryer equipment market as the GDP of the region is stable and increasing health awareness consumers is resulting in the potential increase in the functional F&B (Food & Beverages) domain and growing pharmaceutical market.

U.S. and Canada in North America lead in the global spray drying equipment market as there is a major demand for milk alternatives and other dairy powdered forms, where spray drying equipment is required. The substantial market of U.S. for additives and food ingredients is rising, which require spray drying equipment’s for the consistency without losing the properties.

Global Spray Drying Equipment Market: Drivers & Restraints

The global Spray Drying Equipment market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period. The growth of Spray Drying Equipment market is driven by its increasing demand for functional food & beverages and Ready to eat foods, the decline in the thermal destruction affected to the product, increasing demand for shelf improved products and industrial improvement in the spray drying products.

High operational costs of spray drying equipment’s are the major restraint for the spray drying equipment is market and changes in organoleptic properties are affecting the profit margins of spray drying equipment market is another key fear for the global spray drying equipment market.

Global Spray Drying Equipment Market: Key Players

Some of the players operating in the global spray drying equipment market include New AVM Systech Pvt. Ltd., Buchi Labortechnik AG, C.E. Rogers Company, Acmefil Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd., Changzhou Lemar Drying Engineering Co. Ltd., S P X Flow Technology Danmark A/S, Dedert Corporation, European Spraydry Technologies Llp, GEA Group AG, and few other regional players.

