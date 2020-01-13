Global Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Market Production, Valuation and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The growth of tetrabromobisphenol A is predicted to be promising, gaining from the leading market capitalization of tetrabromobisphenol A among a slew of brominated flame retardants. Tetrabromobisphenol A finds extensive use as a reactive flame retardant in vinyl esters, epoxy, and polycarbonate resins. Furthermore, tetrabromobisphenol A also accounts as the brominated flame retardant that displays largest volume production.

This report researches the worldwide Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Tetrabromobisphenol-A is (2,2,6,6-Tetrabromo-4,4-isopropylidenediphenol, C15H12Br4O2, TBBPA) is a brominated flame retardant. The compound is a colorless solid, although commercial samples appear yellowish. It is one of the most common fire retardants.

China, USA, and Middle East are the three major production area of tetrabromobisphenol-A in the world. In 2016, the production of tetrabromobisphenol-A in China is 59501 MT and it was 50646 MT in 2011. China took about 24.09% of total production market share. Middle East is the largest production area of tetrabromobisphenol-A in 2016 with a production of 99916 MT or 40.46% in share. USA produced 81935 MT of tetrabromobisphenol-A in 2016. USA is the second largest production area in 2016 with 33.18% production market share.

The main applications of tetrabromobisphenol-A includes PCB or laminates, plastic housings and intermediate. In 2016, PCB or laminates is the largest application with about 79.81% of total consumption market share. Plastic housings and intermediate only took 15.63% and 4.56% of total consumption market share in 2016.

Global Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) market size will increase to 1200 Million US$ by 2025, from 950 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7).

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Albemarle

Chemtura

ICL-IP

Jordan Bromine

Shandong Moris

Shandong Brother Sci.&Tech

Tianjin Changlu Hangu Saltern

Kingboard Chemical Holdings

Shenrunfa

Shandong Weifang Longwei

Shandong Futong Chemical

Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Breakdown Data by Type

Premium Grade

Other

Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Breakdown Data by Application

PCB or Laminates

Plastic Housings

Intermediate

