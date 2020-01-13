Industrial Mold Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
Packaging and automotive end-use industries collectively account for the largest market share in injection molding market as these help produce lightweight and highly durable components. In packaging industry it is used for manufacturing caps and closures and rigid bulk packaging. In automotive industryinjection molding is used for manufacturing various components such as clusters with in-molded chrome ringslenses and faceplatesinterior armrestsinterior bezelsradio controlhinged electronic sensor modulesand trim panel splash guards.
Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market sharein terms of revenuein the global injection molding marketprimarily owing to the rapid growth in automotive industry in this region.
In 2018, the global Industrial Mold market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Industrial Mold status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Mold development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amada
TRUMPF
DMTG
DMG Mori
US Industrial Machinery
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Metal
Plastic
Rubber
Glass
Market segment by Application, split into
Industrial
Manufacture
Automotive
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Industrial Mold status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Industrial Mold development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Mold are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Industrial Mold Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Metal
1.4.3 Plastic
1.4.4 Rubber
1.4.5 Glass
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Industrial Mold Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Industrial
1.5.3 Manufacture
1.5.4 Automotive
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Industrial Mold Market Size
2.2 Industrial Mold Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Industrial Mold Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Industrial Mold Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Industrial Mold Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Industrial Mold Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Industrial Mold Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Industrial Mold Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Industrial Mold Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Industrial Mold Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Industrial Mold Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Industrial Mold Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Industrial Mold Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Amada
12.1.1 Amada Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Industrial Mold Introduction
12.1.4 Amada Revenue in Industrial Mold Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Amada Recent Development
12.2 TRUMPF
12.2.1 TRUMPF Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Industrial Mold Introduction
12.2.4 TRUMPF Revenue in Industrial Mold Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 TRUMPF Recent Development
12.3 DMTG
12.3.1 DMTG Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Industrial Mold Introduction
12.3.4 DMTG Revenue in Industrial Mold Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 DMTG Recent Development
12.4 DMG Mori
12.4.1 DMG Mori Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Industrial Mold Introduction
12.4.4 DMG Mori Revenue in Industrial Mold Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 DMG Mori Recent Development
12.5 US Industrial Machinery
12.5.1 US Industrial Machinery Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Industrial Mold Introduction
12.5.4 US Industrial Machinery Revenue in Industrial Mold Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 US Industrial Machinery Recent Development
Continuous…
