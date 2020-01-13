Managed Servers Market – Value chain and Stakeholder Analysis 2018 – 2026

Managed server is a type of internet hosting service. It also provides data storage services. Further, it has maintenance and backup systems. Managed servers offer high performance, better security, email stability, and control, and due to these factors, these are high-priced hosting service. Managed server is mainly used by websites that receive a large volume of traffic. Managed servers create secure and dedicated network connectivity. This enables a faster, more predictable performance, besides saving of cost. Managed server utilizes a flexible processor/core, memory, and onboard storage options. When enterprises need to deliver better compute and IO performance and requires higher capacity, managed servers are used.

Increase in need for efficient and optimized solutions for server is a driving factor of the managed servers market. Managed servers provide economic operation to organizations by optimizing the performance of all the server devices. Moreover, they offer timely software updates to ensure servers are protected against any newly developed viruses or malware. Additionally, managed servers provide storage and data protection. They offer disaster recovery, backup and restoration services, and limited access to the operating system or controlled access. Managed servers are used in different applications, such as, for hosting large, busy websites, databases and web applications. Organizations also use them to store sensitive data. Unlike cloud hosting, managed server is not a part of any network where different users share hardware. This makes it more secure for the storage of sensitive data. However, high cost of managed servers hinders the growth of the market globally.

The global managed servers market can be categorized based on component, deployment, enterprise size, operating system, server type, industry vertical, and geography. In terms if component, the market can be categorized into hardware, software, and services. The software segment can be classified into security management, remote management, performance management, server management, device monitoring, and others. The service segment can be segmented into professional services and operational services. Professional services include integration services, monitoring and support services, auditing services, and consulting services.

Geographically, the global managed servers market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period, due to rapid adoption of managed servers by IT & telecom companies in the region. The managed servers market in Europe is gaining substantial traction due to growing concern about data protection and data security in the region. The managed servers market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant rate between 2018 and 2026, owing to development in IT infrastructure and increase in demand for efficient server management solutions in the region. In South America, the managed servers market Brazil is expected to expand at a significant rate due to rise in GDP of the country.