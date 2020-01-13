Medical Specialty Bags Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview and forecasts to 2017 – 2025

Global Medical Specialty Bags Market: Snapshot

In a fairly consolidated global medical specialty bags market, product innovation and advancement are the key to stay competitive in this market. In addition, savvy players are shifting focus from mature markets in the West to emerging economies to tap growth opportunities. This is because modernization of healthcare infrastructure and adoption of safe healthcare practices in emerging economies is upping the demand for present-time medical equipment such as medical specialty bags.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/medical-specialty-bags-market.html

Apart from this, the increasing incidence of chronic diseases and a growing geriatric population worldwide that is prone to urinary incontinence in leading to a surging demand for medical specialty bags. The increasing incidence of post-surgery complications and rising adoption of safe healthcare practices in emerging economies to prevent disease transmission is also having a positive bearing on the market’s growth.

A report by Transparency Market Research projects the global medical specialty bags market to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2017 and 2025, for the market to reach a valuation of US$9,833.9 mn by the end of 2025 from US$6,323.1 mn in 2016.

Tremendous Benefits for Treatment of Bowel Diseases Make Ostomy Bags Dominant

The report studies the global medical specialty bags market based on product type and geography. The segments of the medical specialty bags market depending upon product type are anesthesia breathing bags, ostomy bags, blood bags, enema bags, IV bags, bile collection bags, resuscitation bags, CAPD bags, urinary collection bags, enteral feeding bags, and others. Of them, ostomy bags holds dominance and the segment is expected to stay ahead vis-à-vis market share over the 2017-2025 period. This is mainly because of rising incidence of inflammatory bowel diseases wherein ostomy bags provide the necessary assistance to cure the condition. The prevalence of other diseases such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease also account for considerable demand for ostomy bags.

In 2016, the IV bag segment held the second-leading share of more than 23% in terms of value in the global medical specialty bags market. The growth of this segment is due to rising number of dehydration cases and an increasingly large number of medicines that require intravenous administration.

Request a Brochure of the Report @https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=632

Favorable Reimbursement Plans for Dialysis in Japan to Push Growth in Asia Pacific

The report examines the global medical specialty bags market across the geographical segments of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America led amongst all regional segments in 2016, and the region is expected to hold on to its lead position between 2017 and 2025. The North America medical specialty bags is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2017 and 2025. A well-established healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement policies are the leading factors contributing to the growth of this regional market.

Europe is expected to account for second-leading share in the overall market over the forecast period. The region is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2017 and 2025. New product launches, increasing number of surgical procedures such as laparoscopic cholecystectomy along with rising healthcare expenditures are largely driving the Europe medical specialty bags market. Germany is a key domestic market in the region mainly due to a high budget for expansion of healthcare and developmental pursuits to attain the same.

Nevertheless, Asia Pacific is emerging as a significant regional market. Powered by Japan, the region is expected to display the leading CAGR of 6.0% between 2017 and 2025.

Request a Sample of the Report @https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=632

Prominent participants in the global medical specialty bas market profiled in this report are Coloplast A/S, Baxter International Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Terumo Corporation, Smiths Medica, ConvaTec Inc., B.Braun Melsungen AG, Medline Industries Inc., Nolato AB, and Macopharma.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com