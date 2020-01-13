Ophthalmic Surgical Devices and Therapeutics (Eye Care) Market Detailed Analytical Overview, Strategies by 2026

Ophthalmic Surgical Devices and Therapeutics Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global ophthalmic surgical devices and therapeutics market for the period 2018 to 2026. Rise in geriatric population, increased prevalence of ocular disorders, and high unmet medical needs are likely to be major drivers of the global ophthalmic surgical devices and therapeutics market during the forecast period.

The ophthalmic surgical devices and therapeutics market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a snapshot that provides information on various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on product type, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and profiles of key market players, along with business overview, to project the competitive landscape of the market.

The section also provides market attractiveness analysis based on region and market share analysis in terms of key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the ophthalmic surgical devices and therapeutics market.

Ophthalmic Surgical Devices and Therapeutics Market: Key Segments

Based on product type, the global ophthalmic surgical devices and therapeutics market has been segmented into therapeutics, surgical devices, and vision care. In terms of end-user, the global ophthalmic surgical devices and therapeutics market has been divided into hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. Market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period 2018 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period 2016 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Ophthalmic Surgical Devices and Therapeutics Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global ophthalmic surgical devices and therapeutics market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period 2018 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period 2016 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players operating in the global ophthalmic surgical devices and therapeutics market based on various attributes, such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The players covered in the report include Allergan Plc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, HOYA Corporation, and Bayer AG. The global ophthalmic surgical devices and therapeutics market has been segmented as below:

