Oxidized Starch Market: By Current Industry Status,Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Listing Product Drawbacks And Forecast To 2027

Oxidized Starch Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2027

Oxidized starch has a shorter chain length in its structure than native starches. It is ideally used for coating purpose in industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, textile, paper, construction, etc. The oxidized starch is used as structure creators in confectionaries and stabilizers in milk pudding and ice-cream. It is also used for the production of wafer cups, production of acoustic tiles and isolation cardboard in the construction industry, yarn smoothing in the textile industry, and production of batter coating. The North America oxidized starch market accounts for relatively high revenue share, followed by Western Europe oxidized starch market. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a relatively high growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the increasing consumption of bakery and confectionaries in the region.

Global Oxidized Starch Market: Dynamics

The important factor driving the global oxidized starch market include growing industry such as food, pharmaceutical, textile, construction, and paper across the globe. The properties of oxidized starch including reduces microbiological content and improves whiteness also expected to fuel demand for oxidized starch across food products, thereby fuelling the overall oxidized market growth. Additionally, macroeconomic factors making a positive impact on the global oxidized starch market include changing consumer lifestyle, increasing population, and growing domestic income. The significant trending factor for global oxidized starch market includes merger and acquisition with end-use industry. The company manufacturing oxidized starch products has a significant opportunity in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, attributed to rapidly growing food and textile industry over the forecast period.

Global Oxidized Starch Market: Segmentation

The global oxidized starch market is segmented by end-use industry, application, and by region. By end-use, the global oxidized starch market is classified as the food industry, the pharmaceutical industry, textile industry, paper industry, and construction industry. Among the aforementioned segments, the food industry segment accounts for relatively high revenue share in the global oxidized starch market over the forecast period, owing to high demand for confectionaries and bakery products. Textile industry segment is followed by food industry segment in global oxidized starch market.

Based on the end-use Industry, the global oxidized starch market is segmented into:

Food

Pharmaceutical

Textile

Paper

Construction

Based on the application, the global oxidized starch market is segmented into:

Pigment Binder

Coating Binder

Smoothing Agent

Stabilizer

Others

Global Oxidized Starch Market: Regional Overview

By geographies, the global oxidized starch market is segmented into seven regions — North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Among the regions, North America dominates the global oxidized starch market in terms of value, owing to a significant revenue share of the region in the textile industry. Western Europe is followed by North America in the global oxidized starch market, attributed to high demand for confectionaries in the region. The APEJ is expected to account for relatively high volume share in the global oxidized starch market, owing to rapidly growing food industry across the region. Eastern Europe and Japan also accounts for a relatively low-value share in the global oxidized starch market. Latin America and Middle East Africa is expected to have a moderate opportunity for the oxidized starch market, owing to the moderately growing economy and industries across the region. Overall, the outlook for the global oxidized starch market will have a positive growth over the forecast period.

Global Oxidized Starch Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent oxidized starch market players include Cargill Inc., Ingredion Inc., Archer Daniels-Midland Co., KMC, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Penford Corp., Banpong Tapioca Flour Industrial Co Ltd., China Essence Group Ltd., Tate and Lyle Plc., Avebe U.A., Ulrick and Short Ltd., and Universal Starch Chem Allied.

