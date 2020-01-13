Plastic Bags & Sacks Market: The Development Strategies Adopted by Major Key Players and to Understand the Competitive Scenario

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the plastic bags & sacks market in its published report, titled “Global Plastic Bags & Sacks Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2026”. In terms of revenue, the global plastic bags & sacks market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

Plastic bags & sacks are containers made of thin, flexible, plastic film. The plastic bags & sacks can be made up from biodegradable or non-biodegradable materials. The plastic bags & sacks are commonly used in the retail stores or supermarkets for packaging of products. The plastic bags & sacks find its application in retail & consumer, institutional services and other industrial applications. The plastic bags & sacks are also used as garbage bags or trash bags.

The global market for plastic bags & sacks is segmented by material type, product type and application.

In the global plastic bags & sacks market, retail and consumer application segment of plastic bags & sacks is estimated to be highly attractive in terms of CAGR, market share and incremental opportunity. Europe and Asia Pacific plastic bags & sacks geographic markets together are estimated to account for more than half of market share throughout the forecast period. In the global plastic bags & sacks market by product type, rubble segment is expected to grow at a higher pace as compared to other segments during the forecast period.

This report assesses trends driving the growth of each segment of plastic bags & sacks market on the global level and offers potential takeaways that prove substantially useful for other potential market entrants in the plastic bags & sacks market.

The North America plastic bags & sacks market includes country level analysis for the U.S. and Canada. The U.S. plastic bags & sacks market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. Retail & consumer segment is estimated to account for the largest market share by application type in the region. The Latin America plastic bags & sacks market include country-level analysis for Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and rest of Latin America. The Brazil plastic bags & sacks market is anticipated to expand at the highest pace during the forecast period in the Latin America region. The Europe plastic bags & sacks market include country-level analysis for Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Benelux, Nordic, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe. Germany accounts for the highest market share in the Europe plastic bags & sacks market. The Asia Pacific (APAC) plastic bags & sacks market includes country-level analysis for China, India, ASEAN, Japan, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of APAC. The Asia Pacific plastic bags & sacks market represent most lucrative geographic region wherein China represent substantial incremental opportunity during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific plastic bags & sacks market is expected to expand at the highest pace during the forecast period among all the geographic segments. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) plastic bags & sacks market includes country-level analysis for GCC, South Africa, North Africa and Rest of MEA. GCC countries accounts for the highest market share in the Middle East & Africa plastic bags & sacks market.

In this report, we have discussed individual strategies followed by manufacturer of plastic bags & sacks in terms of enhancing their product portfolio, creating new marketing techniques, mergers and acquisitions. The ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide plastic bags & sacks report audiences with a dashboard view and company share collectively.

Key players operating in the global plastic bags & sacks market Berry Plastics Inc, Novolex Holdings, Inc. Mondi Group, Ampac Holdings, LLC, International Plastics Inc., BioBag International AS, PLAST-UP, Polykar Industries Inc, SPhere Group (Europe), Inteplast Group, Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co. KG, Hanoi Plastic Bag JSC, Symphony Polymers Pvt Ltd, Extrapack Ltd., Allstate Plastics LLC, BioBag Americas, Inc., MIRPACK, TM, Alpha Poly, Schur Flexibles Group, Starlinger & Co Gesellschaft M.B.H, Da Nang Plastic Joint Stock Company, Arihant Packaging, and Goglio Group.