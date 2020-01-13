Punica Granatum (Pomegranate) Seed Oil Market Is Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate by 2027

Research Report on “Punica Granatum (Pomegranate) Seed Oil Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027”.

Punica granatum is also known as pomegranate. Punica granatum seed oil is the oil extracted from pomegranate seeds and is used for soothing or softening the skin. Due to having the high level of vitamin C and antioxidant in the punica granatum seed oil, it is helpful in preventing the cell damage as well as in quick wound healing and plays a vital role in repair from the sun damaged and aging skin. Punica granatum seed oil is helpful in extending the life fibroblasts, and the cells provide strength and support of the skin by producing elastin and collagen in the skin. Punica granatum is widely used in the cosmetics industry. It provides UVA- and UVB-induced damage protection, hyperpigmentation control, skin regeneration and improve the topical effectiveness of sunscreens. Punica granatum is also used in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry due to its high physicochemical, bioactive, and antimicrobial properties.

Global punica granatum (Pomegranate) seed oil: Market Dynamics

Punica granatum seed oil is rich in vitamin C which provides various skin benefits such as improve skin texture, reduce skin aging and fight against free radicals. Due to these above-mentioned benefits, the demand for punica granatum seed oil among consumers starts increasing which are a major driving factor of global punica granatum seed oil market. The macroeconomic factors which are driving the global punica granatum seed oil market are the rapid rate of urbanization, changing the lifestyle and emerging economy such as China, Brazil, and India. Significantly growing cosmetics industry is another key driving factor of global punica granatum seed oil. Rising demand for healthy, natural and herbal products in the present generation are the major driving factor of the global punica granatum seed oil market. Plenty number of benefits of punica granatum seed oil mainly in hair and scalp solutions include revitalization of dry and dull hair, clear scalp debris, hair growth and nourishment and anti-pruritic properties which increase the demand of punica granatum seed oil among consumers and help to grow the global punica granatum seed oil market. High usage of punica granatum seed oil in nutraceutical industry delivers high growth of global punica granatum seed oil market, owing to its high content of omega5 fatty and punicic acid properties. The key restraining factors which restrict to grow global punica granatum market are the high cost, owing to high manufacturing cost and its substitute product in seed oil market.

Global punica granatum (Pomegranate) seed oil: Market Segmentation

Global punica granatum seed oil market can be segmented by end-use industry type, distribution channel type, and region.

Global Punica granatum seed oil market can be segmented by end-use industry type as follow:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical

Chemical

Global Punica granatum seed oil market can be segmented by distribution channel type as follow:

Wholesaler

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty stores

Retailers

Online retail

Global punica granatum (Pomegranate) seed oil: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, global punica granatum seed oil market is segmented into seven regions includes Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific except Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among above-mentioned region, North America accounts the high market share of global punica granatum seed oil followed by Western Europe, attributed to its high demand in medicine as well as personal care products. Japan is predicted to witness a high growth of punica granatum seed oil market over the forecasted period, owing to its high demand in chemical and cosmetics industries. Due to a high demand of punica granatum seed oil for skin care and hair protection in China, it is estimated to see high growth in global punica granatum seed oil market. Brazil, India, Mexico and Argentina is estimated to witness a positive growth rate of global punica granatum seed oil market, attributed to their emerging economy and highly used in vegetables.

Few prominent players of global punica granatum seed oil market as follow:

W. ULRICH GMBH

St. Francis Herb Farm Inc

Ario fruit co

All Organic Treasures GmbH

Aznar

PARODI NUTRA S.R.L

REALOE LTD.

