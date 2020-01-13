Radiotherapy Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2022

With increasing economic burden associated with proliferation of cancer worldwide, radiation therapy has become a boon for the patients. Technological advancement in the field facilitates more precise and noninvasive therapies. The report “Global Radiotherapy Market by Products (Proton Therapy, Linear Accelerator, CyberKnife, Gamma Knife and TomoTherapy)- Market Outlook 2022” provides an in-depth analysis of global radiotherapy market focusing on external beam radiation therapy products such as Proton Therapy, Linear Accelerator, CyberKnife, Gamma Knife and TomoTherapy. Market analysis of aforementioned radiotherapy products has been forecast for the period 2017-22.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities at the global and regional level. The report has been segmented as following:-

Market Segmentation by Products

• Proton Therapy

• Linear Accelerator (LINAC)

• CyberKnife

• Gamma Knife

• TomoTherapy

Key Vendors

• Varian Medical Systems

• Elekta AB

• Accuray Inc.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/839548-global-radiotherapy-market-by-market-outlook-2022

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Radiotherapy Market

3.1 Overview

3.2 Classification

3.2.1 External Beam Radiation Therapy

3.2.2 Internal Radiation Therapy or Brachytherapy

3.2.3 Other Treatment Options

3.3 Market Analysis

3.3.1 Radiotherapy Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

3.3.2 Radiotherapy Equipment Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

3.3.3 Radiotheraphy Market – Gap Analysis

3.4 Market Share

3.4.1 Market Share by Category

3.4.2 Market Share by Competitors

3.4.3 Market Share by Region

3.5 Regional Analysis

3.5.1 North America

3.5.2 EMEA

3.5.3 APAC

3.5.4 Latin America

4. Global Radiotherapy Market Segmentation by Products

4.1 Proton Therapy

4.1.1 Overview

4.1.2 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

4.1.3 Devices Market size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

4.1.4 Market Size by Installed Base

4.1.5 Market Size by Treatment Rooms

4.1.6 Market Size by Patients Volume

4.2 Linear Accelerator (Linac)

4.2.1 Overview

4.2.2 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2.3 Market Share by Region

4.2.4 Market by Nations

4.3 CyberKnife

4.3.1 Overview

4.3.2 Market Size by Volume

4.4 Gamma Knife

4.4.1 Overview

4.4.2 Market Size by Patient Volume

4.4.3 Market Size by Volume – Region

4.5 TomoTherapy

4.5.1 Overview

4.5.2 Market Size by Volume

5. Global Radiotherapy Market Dynamics

5.1 Industry Trends & Developments

5.1.1 Development of MR-Linac

5.1.2 Other Technological Innovations

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.2.1 Rise in Cancer Incidences

5.2.2 Ageing Population

5.2.3 Replacement of Installed Base

5.2.4 Cost-efficient Treatment

5.2.5 Market Opportunity in Emerging Markets

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Government Regulations

5.3.2 High Installation Costs

5.3.3 Lack of Skilled Medical Professionals

5.3.4 Limited Reimbursement

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Proton Therapy

6.2 Linac

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Varian Medical Systems

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Elekta AB

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Accuray Inc.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/839548-global-radiotherapy-market-by-market-outlook-2022