Spectrum Analyzer Market Expected to Reach US$ 2.44 Bn by 2026

According to a new market research report titled ‘Spectrum Analyzer Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,’ published by Transparency Market Research the global spectrum analyzer market is expected to reach value of US$ 2,439.8 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2018 to 2026. According to the report, the global market is expected to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and market-specific factors during the forecast period. In terms of demand, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global market, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2018 and 2026. Growing adoption of wireless spectrum analyzers and increasing demand for real-time spectrum analysis are anticipated to significantly drive the market during the forecast period.

The global spectrum analyzer is projected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of wireless spectrum analyzers. Wireless spectrum analyzers help in mitigating the interference caused in a WLAN network, thereby improving the network performance. Also, use of spectrum analyzers in the real-time spectrum analysis helps capture transient and short-duration signals in a more accurate manner. This factor is likely to augment the spectrum analyzer market in the next few years.

The global spectrum analyzer market has been broadly segmented based on type, form factor, frequency range, end-use industry, and region. In terms of type, the market has been divided into swept spectrum analyzer, real-time spectrum analyzer, vector signal analyzer, and others. Among these, the swept spectrum analyzer segment holds a significant share of the market. The segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% throughout the forecast period. Based on form factor, the market has been classified into handheld, portable, benchtop, and others. Among these, the benchtop segment held a prominent i.e. 40.9% share of the global spectrum analyzer market in 2017.

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=15599

It was followed by the portable segment. In terms of frequency range, the global market has been classified into less than 6 GHz, 6 GHz to 18 GHz, and more than 18 GHz. Among these, the less than 6 GHz segment held a significant share of the market in 2017. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Based on end-use industry, the global spectrum analyzer market has been segregated into electronics & semiconductor, IT & telecommunication, aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, health care, and others. The IT & telecommunication segment held a leading i.e. 40.7% share of the global market in 2017. In terms of region, the global spectrum analyzer market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.