Steel Wind Tower Market 2019 Global Recent Trends, Size, Industry Growth, Sales, Supply Demand and Regional Analysis by Forecast To 2023

Steel Wind Tower Market: By Height Range (Up to 40 Meters, 40 Meters – 80 Meters, 80 Meters – 140 Meters and Above 140 Meters), By Application (Offshore Wind Power and Onshore Wind Power), and region – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market Snapshot

Global steel wind tower market is set to reach a valuation in excess of USD 19,800 Mn, by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.44%. Increased focus on sustainable energy resources coupled with concerns over extensive reliance on fossil fuel is reflecting favorable on the global steel wind tower market. Asia Pacific is likely to remain at the forefront of the global steel wind tower market during the review period. Policy reforms and the continued rise in power consumption in China and India is partly driving the adoption of various types of clean energy solutions including wind turbines.

Synopsis

This MRFR study presents a detailed analysis of the global steel wind tower market along with as five-year revenue forecast, which ends in 2023. Various elements are covered in the study including market definition, market dynamics and market factor analysis among others. In this study market assessment is made for steel wind towers used in offshore and onshore applications.

Companies Covered

ENERCON GmbH, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Valmont Industries, Inc., Broadwind Energy, Inc., Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Goldwind, Aeolos Wind Energy Ltd., Zhejiang Guoxing Wind Power Technology Co., Ltd., Suzlon Energy Limited, Windar Renovables, Trinity Structural Towers, Inc., Morrison Berkshire, Inc., CSWIND CORPORATION, Senvion S.A., Qingdao Wuxiao Group Co., Ltd. and Ib Andresen Industri.

The report offers insights into the leading market players and presents an assessment of their current market position. Company information with regards to revenue, segmental share, geographical income, SWOT, growth strategies, new product launch, M&A activities, and the latest R&D initiatives is also available in the report

Research Methodology

Market Research Future (MRFR) employs a robust statistical solution for comprehensive and iterative assessment of critical market indicators. Utilization of multi-layered research module and advanced data triangulation technique aids in conducting extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of governing factors and macroeconomic indicators of market, which include key market dynamics, historical trends, consumer landscape, challenges, and growth opportunities. Primary research process is utilized to garner data by conducting surveys and one-on-one interviews with key opinion holders across the value chain, which is then verified using secondary research processes with reference to industry documentations such as paid databases, whitepapers, SEC filings, annual company reports, and others. In addition, the top-down and bottom-up approaches ensure the accuracy and objectivity of research findings.

Other Description

Market Denomination- USD Mn

Base Year- 2017

Forecast Period- from 2018 to 2023

For the scope of the research, MRFR’s report offers a comprehensive segmental analysis of the global market for steel wind tower

Height Range

Up to 40 meters

40 meters – 80 meters

80 meters – 140 meters

Above 140 meters

By Application

Offshore wind power

Onshore wind power

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Latin America

