Sucroglycerides Market Set For Rapid Growth & Demand, By 2027

Sucroglycerides are blends of glycerides and sugar esters. These products are highly biodegradable and nontoxic. These products are derived from transesterification of mono and di esters, potassium salts, mono and di glyceryl esters, and vegetable oil fatty acids. Sucroglycerides are used in food and cosmetics products due to its anti-irritant, water-soluble, non-toxic and surfactant properties. Sucroglycerides can be used as stabilizing and dispersing agents and emulsifiers especially in water based formulations. Sucroglycerides also can be used to enhance biological efficacy of ingredients under some conditions. Mainly the Sucroglyceridesare used in comporting animal feeds to improve digestion of fat.

Global Sucroglycerides Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing demand for emulsifiers in food and beverages industry is driving the growth of global sucroglycerides market. Being a thinking agent Increasing demand for dessert toppings, ice cream, mayonnaise, artificial cream, etc. is also fuelling the growth of global sucroglycerides market. Increasing applications of sucroglycerides supported by continuous research and developments is also catalysing the growth of global sucroglycerides market. Being a gelling agent increasing demand of sucroglycerides in cosmetics products is fuelling the growth of global sucroglycerides market. Moreover, the changing life style of consumers resulting into the increasing demand of cosmetics and personal care products, which is further fuelling the growth of global sucroglycerides market. Sucroglycerides also can be used for specific purposes such as weight loose, etc., which is also fuelling the growth of global sucroglycerides market. Moreover, the increasing consumer awareness for the uses of these food additives is also expected the growth of global sucroglycerides marketin forecast period. Furthermore, the demand for convenience food and soft drinks is increasing due to globalization and modernization, which is further resulting into the increasing demand for food additives. This is also fuelling the growth of global sucroglycerides market. Moreover, the global supply chain has made the product easily available everywhere, which is also fuelling the growth of global sucroglycerides market.

Although the global sucroglycerides market is growing but increasing health awareness of consumers can be a limiting factor for the global sucroglycerides marketin forecast period. Moreover, these food additives are not permitted to use in some countries, which is also limiting the growth of global sucroglycerides market.

Global Sucroglycerides Market: Segmentation

On the basis of end uses, the global sucroglycerides market is segmented into:-

Food and beverages Dairy products Meat products Soft drinks Bakery and confectionary products Puddings, syrups, etc.

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care products

Other products

On the basis of applications uses, the global sucroglycerides market is segmented into:-

Plasticisers

Biological Applications

Surfactanls and emulsifiers

Synthetic resins

Global Sucroglycerides Market: Region wise Outlook

The global sucroglycerides market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific and Latin America are among the emerging clusters of the globe, which are anticipated to witness an above average CAGR over the forecast period. However, the global sucroglycerides market is expected to witness a steady growth by the end of 2027.

Global Sucroglycerides Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global sucroglycerides market are-

Archer Daniels Midland Company

AAK Bakery Services Ltd.

Beldam SA

Arakawa Chemical Industries Limited

BASF SE

Cargill, Inc.

Dow Corning Corporation

A & Z Food Additives Co., Ltd.

Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Inc.

Cognis Deutschland Gmbh & Co KG

Danisco A/S

Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd.

Pilot Chemical Company

Olartech Limited

American Ingredients Company

Kerry Group

Ivanhoe Industries, Inc.

