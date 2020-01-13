Vaginal Specula Market : Global Segments, Top Key Players, Size and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2026

Vaginal speculum is a metallic device used to open the orifice of vagina, inspect the vaginal wall and cervix, and collect cervical cells for Pap smear test, a diagnostic examination for cervical cancer in women. An annual pelvic examination is prescribed for women (older than 21 years and sexually active) for mandatory screening of cervical cancer. However, the number of annual pelvic examinations have decreased due to discomfort in the cervical wall. Currently, two types of vaginal specula are available in the market: bi-valve Graves specula and Patton specula. The bi-valve Graves specula opens anteriorly toward the bladder. Usage of Patton specula is low and it is primarily used for obese patients.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/vaginal-specula-market.html

The global vaginal specula market is driven by increase in incidence of cervical cancer among women, high rate of diagnosis and treatment for cervical cancer, improvement in health care infrastructure, government initiatives for cervical cancer screening programs, and low cost. Risk of infection and stringent regulatory landscape are likely to restrain the global vaginal specula market during the forecast period. Recurrent research, mergers and acquisitions among key players, and technological advancements present significant opportunities in the global vaginal specula market during the forecast period.

Enquiry for Discount on this Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=45096

Several types of vaginal specula are available in the market depending upon application, usage, type of blade, type of material and end-user. In terms of usage, the global vaginal specula market can be bifurcated into disposable and reusable. The disposable segment held the largest market share, as disposable vaginal specula have shown low risk of infection. Based on type of blade, the market can be classified into one blade, two blades, and three blades, and others. In terms of type of material, the global vaginal specula market can be categorized into plastic, stainless steel, chrome, and others. Based on application, the global market can be divided into diagnostic and surgery. In terms of end-user, the global vaginal specula market can be classified into hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=45096

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com