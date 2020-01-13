Welding Robot Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2023

New Study On “2019-2023 Welding Robot Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Welding Robot industry.

This report splits Welding Robot market by Welding Robot Type, by Number of Axes, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Major Companies

ABB Robotics

Adept Technology

CLOOS

COMAU S.p.A. – Powertrain Systems

Denso Wave

FANUC

FORSTER welding systems GmbH

FRONIUS

GSK CNC

igm Robotersysteme AG

Janome Industrial Equipment

Kawasaki Robotics GmbH

KUKA Roboter GmbH

Lincoln Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Motoman

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP.

O.R. Lasertechnologie GmbH

OTC

Panasonic Industrial, Robot & Welding

SERRA

SINCOSALD

STUAA

Suzhou Quick Laser Technology Co., Ltd.

TECHNAX

TIESSE ROBOT

Toshiba Machine

TRUMPF Laser Technology

Wuhan Tianqi Laser Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Yaskawa Motoman

Main Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

…

Main Product Type

Welding Robot Market, by Welding Robot Type

Articulated Robot

Cartesian Robot

Parallel Robot

SCARA Robot

Welding Robot Market, by Number of Axes

4-axis or Less

5-axis

6-axis

7-axis or More

Main Applications

Automotive Industry

Electrical and Electronics

Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Others

