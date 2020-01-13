Welding Robot Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2023
This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Welding Robot industry.
This report splits Welding Robot market by Welding Robot Type, by Number of Axes, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.
This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:
Major Companies
ABB Robotics
Adept Technology
CLOOS
COMAU S.p.A. – Powertrain Systems
Denso Wave
FANUC
FORSTER welding systems GmbH
FRONIUS
GSK CNC
igm Robotersysteme AG
Janome Industrial Equipment
Kawasaki Robotics GmbH
KUKA Roboter GmbH
Lincoln Electric
Mitsubishi Electric
Motoman
NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP.
O.R. Lasertechnologie GmbH
OTC
Panasonic Industrial, Robot & Welding
SERRA
SINCOSALD
STUAA
Suzhou Quick Laser Technology Co., Ltd.
TECHNAX
TIESSE ROBOT
Toshiba Machine
TRUMPF Laser Technology
Wuhan Tianqi Laser Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd
Yaskawa Motoman
Main Regions
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Mexico
…
Main Product Type
Welding Robot Market, by Welding Robot Type
Articulated Robot
Cartesian Robot
Parallel Robot
SCARA Robot
Welding Robot Market, by Number of Axes
4-axis or Less
5-axis
6-axis
7-axis or More
Main Applications
Automotive Industry
Electrical and Electronics
Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals
Food & Beverage
Others
Some Major Points from Table of content:
Global Welding Robot Detailed Analysis Report 2018-2023
Chapter One Welding Robot Market Overview
1.1 Global Welding Robot Market Sales Volume Revenue and Price 2013-2023
1.2 Welding Robot, by Welding Robot Type 2013-2023
1.2.1 Global Welding Robot Sales Market Share by Welding Robot Type 2013-2023
1.2.2 Global Welding Robot Revenue Market Share by Welding Robot Type 2013-2023
1.2.3 Global Welding Robot Price by Welding Robot Type 2013-2023
1.2.4 Articulated Robot
1.2.5 Cartesian Robot
1.2.6 Parallel Robot
1.2.7 SCARA Robot
1.3 Welding Robot, by Number of Axes 2013-2023
1.3.1 Global Welding Robot Sales Market Share by Number of Axes 2013-2023
1.3.2 Global Welding Robot Revenue Market Share by Number of Axes 2013-2023
1.3.3 Global Welding Robot Price by Number of Axes 2013-2023
1.3.4 4-axis or Less
1.3.5 5-axis
1.3.6 6-axis
1.3.7 7-axis or More
Chapter Two Welding Robot by Regions 2013-2018
2.1 Global Welding Robot Sales Market Share by Regions 2013-2018
2.2 Global Welding Robot Revenue Market Share by Regions 2013-2018
2.3 Global Welding Robot Price by Regions 2013-2018
2.4 North America
2.4.1 United States
2.4.2 Canada
2.5 Latin America
2.5.1 Mexico
2.5.2 Brazil
2.5.3 Argentina
2.5.4 Others in Latin America
2.6 Europe
2.6.1 Germany
2.6.2 United Kingdom
2.6.3 France
2.6.4 Italy
2.6.5 Spain
2.6.6 Russia
2.6.7 Netherland
2.6.8 Others in Europe
2.7 Asia & Pacific
2.7.1 China
2.7.2 Japan
2.7.3 India
2.7.4 Korea
2.7.5 Australia
2.7.6 Southeast Asia
2.7.6.1 Indonesia
2.7.6.2 Thailand
2.7.6.3 Philippines
2.7.6.4 Vietnam
2.7.6.5 Singapore
2.7.6.6 Malaysia
2.7.6.7 Others in Southeast Asia
2.8 Africa & Middle East
2.8.1 South Africa
2.8.2 Egypt
2.8.3 Turkey
2.8.4 Saudi Arabia
2.8.5 Iran
2.8.6 Others in Africa & Middle East
Chapter Three Welding Robot by Players 2013-2018
3.1 Global Welding Robot Sales Volume Market Share by Players 2013-2018
3.2 Global Welding Robot Revenue Share by Players 2013-2018
3.3 Global Top Players Welding Robot Key Product Model and Market Performance
3.4 Global Top Players Welding Robot Key Target Consumers and Market Performance
Continued….
