ACTH Deficiency Treatment Market : Current Trends & Opportunities by 2026

Adenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) is produced and secreted by anterior pituitary gland. It is also called corticotropin, serum ACTH, etc. The hormone’s function is to regulate the levels of steroid hormone cortisol which is regulated by adrenal gland. ACTH is associated with diseases such as pituitary tumors and adrenal malfunctions. Deficiency of ACTH arises due to the absence or decreased production of adrenocorticotropic hormone, which leads to adrenal insufficiency. This results into weight loss, weakness, anorexia, nausea, etc. ACTH deficiency can either be acquired or congenital. The deficiency can be caused due to improper functioning of the pituitary gland. However, the exact cause of the diseases is unknown.

Rise in prevalence of unhealthy lifestyles and increase in stress levels that lead to obesity which disturbs the levels of hormone are the major factors likely to propel the global ACTH deficiency treatment market during the forecast period. The ever-increasing prevalence of rare diseases such as Cushing syndrome, Addison disease, prevalence of gigantism, and child obesity are the other factors attributed to the growth of the global ACTH Deficiency Treatment market from 2018 to 2026. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of pituitary malfunction such as isolated ACTH deficiency and panhypopituitarism is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global ACTH Deficiency Treatment market during the forecast period. ACTH deficiency can also be caused due to hormonal therapy such as replacement of growth hormone or thyroid hormone. According to the Medicare Coverage of Routine Screening for Thyroid Dysfunction, the prevalence of thyroid dysfunction ranges from 1 to 10 adults. High prevalence of the disease is expected to drive the global ACTH deficiency treatment market during the forecast period. Lack of awareness about the disease and common symptoms leading to misdiagnosis are the factors likely to restrain the global ACTH Deficiency Treatment market from 2018 to 2026.

The global ACTH deficiency treatment market can be segmented based on type, treatment, distribution channel, and region. In terms of type, the global ACTH Deficiency Treatment market can be classified into congenital and acquired. Based on treatment, the global ACTH deficiency treatment market can be categorized into glucocorticoids, corticotropin, and others. The others segment, which includes hormonal replacement therapy, is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to advanced and effective technology. In terms of distribution channel, the global ACTH Deficiency Treatment market can be divided into hospitals, drug stores, and others.

