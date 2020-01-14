Ancillary Services in Airline Market – Services is Expected to Continue Demand for Service in Year to Come till 2023

Airline Ancillary Services Market: Information by Service Type (A la carte features, Commission-based products, Frequent flyer activities, and others), by Carrier type (Full-service carrier and Low-cost carrier), and by Region — Global Forecast till 2023

Factors such as increase in air passenger traffic and inclination of passengers towards availing ancillary services to enjoy air travel are the prime factors which positively impacts the airline ancillary services market growth. In addition, upcoming airlines (mainly LCCs) especially in the emerging economies further boosts the market growth.

However, the volatility in fuel prices and airport charges hampers the growth of airlines which in-turn hinders the ancillary services market growth to a certain extent. Meanwhile, the emergence of BYOD concept and advancements in in-flight connectivity solutions create promising growth opportunities for the airline ancillary services market.

Ancillary services are support services provided by the airlines to enhance passenger comfort and travel experience. Nowadays, many airlines from ultra-low-cost carriers to premium legacy carriers are keen on exploring this aspect. Ancillary revenue refers to the revenue generated by airlines by all streams other than through sale of tickets. Some of the ancillary services provided by the airlines include sale of in-flight food & beverages, in-flight entertainment & connectivity solutions, excess baggage charges, additional charges for better seats, among others.

Segmentation:

Based on service type, the airline ancillary services market is divided into A la carte features, commission-based products, frequent flyer activities, advertising & other miscellaneous activities. The a la carte features segment is estimated to account for the largest market share while the frequent flyer activities segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period as these activities are closely aligned with customer retention and hence is widely adopted by both the type of carriers

Based on carrier type, the airline ancillary services market is divided into full service carrier (FSC) and low-cost carrier (LCC). The low-cost carrier segment is estimated to account for the largest market share while the full-service carrier segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Nowadays, full-services carriers are also focusing on exploring the benefits of generating revenues through ancillary services.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest market share, whereas, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the review period. This growth can be attributed to the growing number of new airlines in countries such as China, and India.

Key Players:

Air Canada

Air France-KLM

Alaska Air Group, Inc

American Airlines, Inc

Delta Air Lines, Inc

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

easyJet plc

Ryanair DAC

Southwest Airlines Co

United Airlines, Inc

