Anti-fog Lidding Films Market- Transparent barrier films, Extremely thin and High barrier effect drives demand

The global anti-fog lidding films market is evaluated and discussed by Transparency Market Research for the forecast period 2019 to 2027. The study stated that the demand for anti-fog lidding films generated due to rising consumption of fresh produce and dairy products is anticipated to prominently assist the global anti-fog lidding films market growth, estimated to be 1.6X of the current size, through 2027.

In 2018, the global anti-fog lidding films market was valued at US$ 589.9 Mn and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Anti-fog Lidding Films Preferred to Ensure Hygiene and Prevent Contamination

Consumers across the globe are increasingly concerned about hygiene when it comes to food and its packaging. An efficient method to achieve hygienic packaged food, which is free from micro-organisms and bacteria, is to enhance packaging solutions by incorporating specialty features in them. This has led to increased use of lidding films as they completely seal the product and prevent contamination. This, in turn, is expected to play a pivotal role in increasing the adoption of anti-fog lidding films in the packaging of fresh produce, meat, as well as dairy products.

Increasing Use of Anti-fog Lidding Films to Avoid Transportation Damages

Food products which need to be transported to longer distances have to be appropriately packaged to maintain their freshness till they reach the point of consumption. Transportation may affect the appearance of the product due to temperature difference, which might affect the perceived quality of the product. Anti-fog lidding films which have temperature and UV stability, superior heat-resistance, and good tensile strength to survive the potential transportation damages are thus expected to have a positive outlook in the coming years.

Increased Emphasis on Consumer Convenience to Bolster the Demand for Anti-fog Lidding Films

Independent studies have shown that consumers take very less time to shift to other brands if they face inconvenience in unpacking the product. This has created the need for a consumer-centric approach of packaging. The primary objective remains to design a product which provides not only ease of opening at the time of consumption, but also allows hassle free transportation. In order to achieve this, manufacturers are using lidding films with anti-fogging properties for their lidding applications.

Anti-fog lidding films aid in spill- proof transit and are consumer-friendly as they can be opened by lifting a simple tab on the pocket, and there is no requirement for product to be re-packed into a cling film or separate freezer bag. By incorporating anti-fog features on lidding films, manufacturers enhance product visibility which appeals to the consumers and results in improved sales of the product. This is expected to buttress the demand for anti-fog lidding films during the forecast period. Manufacturers are launching anti-fog lidding films to cater to a wider array of applications. For instance,

In the year 2017, KM Packaging Services Ltd., a European packaging manufacturer, launched KM Klarity+, a range of peelable anti-fog lidding films designed for lidding applications which deliver superior anti-fogging properties.

Anti-fog Lidding Films Market: Competition Landscape

Key players in the global anti-fog lidding films market are Uflex Ltd., Toray Plastics (America), Inc., Plastopil Hazorea Company Ltd, Effegidi International S.p.A., Sealed Air Corp., Berry Global Inc., Flexopack SA. Winpak Ltd., Coveris Holdings SA, Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation, Rockwell Solutions Limited, RPC bpi group, Cosmo Films Ltd., Bemis Company Inc., ProAmpac LLC, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Mondi Group Plc, Transcendia Inc., American Packaging Corporation, Hypac Packaging Pte Ltd., and LINPAC Packaging Limited.

