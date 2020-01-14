Automotive Evaporative Emission Control (EVAP) System Market: Industry Current Trends, Opportunities & Challenges For 2019

The automotive evaporative emission control (EVAP) system is used to seal the fuel systems of the vehicle. This prevents fuel vapors from the fuel system and the fuel tank from escaping into the atmosphere. Fuel vapors contain various types of hydrocarbons, which can be harmful for the environment. These hydrocarbons can cause and create photochemical smog in the environment when they react or comes in contact with sunlight and air. Exposure to photochemical smog can cause various respiratory ailments in humans. Gasoline has high volatility and it evaporates quickly in the atmosphere even while the engine is turned off, and it can pollute the atmosphere even when the vehicle is standing or parked. Automobile manufacturers are required to reduce the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOC) from the tail pipe of the vehicle due to evaporation. The major amount of VOC’s is held by gasoline and oils, which vaporize and escape in the atmosphere from the fuel system and engine.

The automotive evaporative emission control (EVAP) system market is driven due to increasing demand for eco-friendly vehicles which are expected to emit less hydrocarbons and should have less impact on the environment. Governments of various countries/cities like California, Germany, and the U.K., are introducing various stringent policies with regards to reduction or control of emission rates of vehicles in order to protect the environment from harmful VOCs. Increase in demand for vehicles is expected to boost the demand for the automotive evaporative emission control system (EVAP) during the forecast period. Rising demand for electrical vehicles is likely to restrain the automotive evaporative emission control (EVAP) market.

The global automotive evaporative emission control (EVAP) system market can be segmented based on component, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. Based upon component, the automotive evaporative emission control (EVAP) system market can be bifurcated into fuel tank, vent hoses, purge valve/sensor, EVAP canister, fuel tank pressure sensor, liquid-vapor separator, fuel level sensor, and gas cap.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive evaporative emission control (EVAP) system market can be classified into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle and two-wheelers. The passenger vehicle segment can be further sub-segmented into hatchback, sedan, and SUV/MUV. In terms of sales channel, the global automotive evaporative emission control (EVAP) system market can split into OEM and aftermarket.

In terms of region, the automotive evaporative emission control (EVAP) system market can be divided into Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Latin America, and North America. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a prominent pace during the forecast period due to an increase in the demand for vehicles and a rise in per capita income of customers in the region. Furthermore, China and India are major producers of automobiles, which in turn is expected to be a major factor that fuels the automotive evaporative emission control (EVAP) system market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global automotive evaporative emission control (EVAP) system market include Stant Corporation, Didac International, Eagle Industry Co., Ltd., Delphi Technologies, TI Automotive, Plastic Fuel Systems, Padmini VNA Mechatronics Pvt Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sentec Group, Okay Motor Products Hangzhou Inc., and Standard Motor Products Inc.