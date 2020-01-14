Automotive Seat Belt Height Adjuster Market Likely to Surpass US$ 15 Bn by 2027

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, “Global Automotive Seat Belt Height Adjuster Market (Technology: Manual and Automatic; Seat: Front and Rear; and Vehicle: Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027.” According to the report, the global automotive seat belt height adjuster market is projected to surpass US$ 1.3 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of above 4% during the forecast period.

According to the report, the global automotive seat belt height adjuster market is likely to be driven by a range of macroeconomic, technological, and industry-specific factors. Asia Pacific is expected to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of more than 4% between 2019 and 2027.

Automotive seat belt height adjuster is part of the seat belt system in vehicles. It is a component that aids the driver and passenger to adjust the shoulder height of the seat belt. Vehicle fitted with an automotive seat belt height adjuster results in more comfortable and pleasurable ride, by providing the driver an appropriately positioned seat belt so that it doesn’t rub against the face or neck of the driver or passenger. The automotive seat belt height adjuster can be incorporated in any existing seat belt in the rear seats of cars, mini buses, and coaches.

The popularity of seat belt height adjuster is rising, as it reduces the discomfort for passengers and the driver by offering proper adjustment of the shoulder height of the seat belt. This is boosting the adoption of the automotive seat belt height adjuster in majority of vehicles. Currently, safety and comfort while driving, primarily during a long journey, are major demands from automobile end-consumers. Vehicles integrated with seat belt height adjuster offers maximum comfort, convenience and safety to both front seats through adjustment of the height of the shoulder belt anchor. Moreover, it prevents the seat belt from rubbing against the motorist’s neck.

These factors are likely to augment the automotive seat belt height adjuster market during the forecast period. Rubbing of the seat belt against a child’s neck results can lead to considerable discomfort, which occasionally encourages and prompts the child or teenager to place his or her arm over the seat belt. Consequently, the probability of a child or infant popping out of the seat while hard braking is significantly high. The automotive seat belt height adjuster prevents children from placing their arms over the seat belt. This, in turn, is likely to gain significant popularity in developed countries such as the U.S. and Europe.