Beverage Containers Market – Product Development, Acquisition and Partnership Strategies Adopted by Key Players to Gain Competitive Edge

The demand for beverage containers has been increasing, globally, owing to the increased consumption of packaged water, milk, juices, and energy drinks around the world. New product introduction and the need for various packaging sizes by beverage companies are acting as drivers for the growth of the global beverage containers market. In the beverage containers market, plastic bottles are estimated to be a highly preferred packaging format for non-alcoholic beverages, owing to the low cost and high durability associated with them. The metal (aluminum) cans segment is expected to witness sluggish growth in the next five years, due to the slow growth performance being experienced by the beer and carbonated soft drinks markets. The market share of glass bottles in the non-alcoholic beverage containers market is estimated to shrink in value share, owing to the increased adaptation of plastic bottles by end users.

Flexible Beverage Packaging Is Anticipated to Impede the Growth of Rigid Beverage Packaging

Flexible packaging formats such as pouches and bags are hampering the growth of rigid beverage containers, due to low cost and lightweight packaging formats needed for transportation. Alcoholic beverages such as wine and beer are packaged in pouches, and this is experiencing considerable acceptance from consumers. As such, alcoholic beverages companies are expected to adopt flexible packaging. The paperboard cartons segment is anticipated to increase its market share, owing to high consumption from juice and dairy product manufacturers.

The United States is Estimated to Be a Prominent Region in the Beverage Containers Market in Terms of Innovation & Consumption

North America is expected to be a dominating market for beverage containers, owing to the increased consumer demand for packaged beverages as compared to other regions. Research and development activities held by key manufacturers are anticipated to boost the demand for beverage containers among North American end users. Emerging markets such as China and India, in Asia Pacific, are expected to witness fast-paced growth of the beverage containers market in the future. New entrants in the beverage market and increased disposable income are key drivers for the growth of the beverage containers market in ASEAN countries.

Food Safety Concerns and Need for Extended Shelf Life are Driving the Demand for Beverage Containers

Key players in the beverage containers market are focusing on the manufacturing of containers that have an extended shelf life to provide longer distribution time and minimize product waste. The aseptic filling of beverage containers is trending among key end users such as the dairy and juice sectors to avoid contamination and speed up production. Beverage containers such as cartons, bottles, and cans are highly compatible containers for aseptic filling machines, due to which, the demand for these beverage containers is expected to increase in the next five years.

Global Beverage Containers Market: Segmentation

The global market for beverage containers has been segmented on the basis of material, packaging format, and end-user industry.

On the basis of material, the global beverage containers market is segmented into:

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Paperboard

On the basis of packaging format, the global beverage containers market is segmented into: