Biofeedback Equipment Market Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities, Size, Share and Industry Expansion Strategies 2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Biofeedback Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Biofeedback is a self-regulation technique that trains patients to voluntarily control certain bodily process that is involuntary to improve their mental, physical and spiritual health such as blood pressure, heart rate, skin temperature and muscle tension and is done by using specialized biofeedback equipment, which allows patients to look inside their bodies. More than 15 million people in America are suffering from urinary incontinence and according to the Agency for Health Care and Research has suggested biofeedback equipment for the treatment of urinary incontinence. A Japanese study, in 2015 found that biofeedback therapy helps in reducing the severity and frequencies of symptoms in people with migraine headaches. Biofeedback equipment is used to treat chronic pain, migraine headache, tension headache, high blood pressure and urinary incontinence.

Food and Drug Association has classified biofeedback equipment as Class II medical devices for which special controls are necessary for assuring safety and effectiveness and where there are present methods for providing such promises. All biofeedback equipment manufacturers are strongly encouraged to go through the FDA regulatory process and thus avoid being subjected to legal hassles to ensure that the end users of this equipment are not affected. Biofeedback equipment can also be used for children to improvise their behavior as well as intelligence score in children with autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Biofeedback equipment consists of electrodes which are attached to the skin or sensor are held in hands, they send information to the monitor that converts the measurement into a tone or visual meter or screen that shows variation in lines moving across a grid. With the help of biofeedback therapists, a patient can change their blood pressure and heart rate through different mental exercises and relaxation techniques.

Biofeedback: Equipment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Biofeedback training is growing increasingly popular as many people are looking for comparatively new methods to healthcare. Biofeedback equipment used in a variety of settings to improve athletic, corporate and academic performances as well to improve health and wellness and changing lifestyles as well as increasing geriatric population are the primary drivers for biofeedback equipment market. Additional to this, globally a large number of clinical trials held for the development of effective biofeedback therapies which have proven to be opportunistic for the growth of biofeedback equipment market growth in the upcoming future. From biofeedback equipment, women who are pregnant and breastfeeding are especially benefited and are expected to increase the revenue of biofeedback equipment market. However, factors like low government funding as well require highly trained professionals expected to hamper the growth of biofeedback equipment.

Biofeedback: Equipment Market: Segmentation

Biofeedback equipment market is segmented into product type, modality and end users.

By product type

Electromyography

Thermal feedback

Neurofeedback

Heart rate variability feedback

Electrodermal activity feedback

By modality

Portable devices

Standalone devices

By end users

Hospitals

Clinics

Rehabilitation centers

Homecare centers

Others

Biofeedback: Equipment Market: Overview

Biofeedback technique is a non-invasive and has no side effects and risks associated with it. Increasing awareness about physiological and psychological health among population biofeedback equipment market is growing faster. According to the Raynaud’s Association reports near about 80 to 90 percent of patients with Raynaud’s reduced frequency of symptoms and has improved their circulation after therapy. Biofeedback equipment used in treatments such as urinary and fecal incontinence, migraine, post-traumatic disorder, Raynaud’s disease. The Michigan Headache and Neurological Institute (MHNI) recommends that biofeedback equipment involves in therapy improves symptoms of a headache and migraine approximately in 40 to 60 percent of patients. Biofeedback equipment also used in decreasing the smoking frequency as well used by sports psychologists to improve their performance by sharpening their focusing abilities; these factors overall pull the biofeedback equipment market to growth curve in the forecast period.

Biofeedback: Equipment Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America is dominating on other regions in biofeedback equipment market as the increase in awareness among population regarding their health and benefits of non-drug treatment. In North America prevalence rate of urinary incontinence is high as well as changing lifestyle are increasing the biofeedback equipment market. Europe is a second largest region in biofeedback equipment market due to increase in the incidence of brain injuries and cardiac problems. Other countries of Asia- Pacific and the Middle East and Africa is also growing in biofeedback equipment market due to rise in awareness about the advancement in technologies associated with health benefits and geriatric population.

Biofeedback: Equipment Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the major key participants of the biofeedback equipment market are Stryker Corp., Baxter International Inc., Novartis AG, Siemens, Allergan Inc., Elektra, Natus, Johnson, and Johnso.

