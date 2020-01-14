Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2019 New Innovations, Research and Growth Factor till 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Body Armor and Personal Protection Market Forecast To Reach 21 Million US In 2025, Growing At A CAGR Of 4.7% From 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Body Armor and Personal Protection Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Body Armor and Personal Protection industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Body Armor and Personal Protection market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

This report studies the global market size of Body Armor and Personal Protection in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Body Armor and Personal Protection in these regions.

Get Free PDF For More Technical Insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1909541

This research report categorizes the global Body Armor and Personal Protection market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Body Armor and Personal Protection is an item of personal armor or helmet etc. that helps absorb the impact and reduce or stop penetration to the body from firearm -fired projectiles – and shrapnel from explosions, and is worn on the torso. This report mainly covers the body armor and personal protection product: Body Armor, Headgear, Others (gloves and other); while we can also offer any product survey report related to the body armor and personal protection industry chain.

Body armor and personal protection is an item of personal armor or helmet etc. that helps absorb the impact and reduce or stop penetration to the body from firearm -fired projectiles – and shrapnel from explosions, and is worn on the torso.

The types of body armor and personal protection mainly include soft Armor, hard Armor, headgear and others. In 2016, the type revenue, the soft armor segment is expected to account for 37% of the global body armor and personal protection market, followed by the hard armor segment with a share of 22% and headgear with a share of 19%.

The body armor and personal protection is relatively concentrated, the production of top ten manufacturers account about 72% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from United States and Europe. Global defense industry investment in R&D has led to the development of new soldier modernization technologies that enhance survivability and sustainability capabilities, including advanced combat clothing, boots, hard armor, eyewear and helmets.

The countries with the highest levels of defense spending are now focusing on building smaller infantries with enhanced survivability in order to derive maximum effectiveness from troop deployment. This has led major defense spenders such as China, France, the UK and the US to invest significantly in body armor and personal protection equipment. In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in United States and Europe, In United States, like PBE, are the leading manufacture in this area. As to Europe, BAE Systems has become the leader of domestic manufactures.

North America and Europe is the leading spender in the body armor and personal protection sector and accounts for 83% of the global revenue market. China is also expected to account for a significant portion of the total body armor and personal protection market during the forecast period, with shares of 11% respectively.

The Middle East, Latin America, and Africa account for 1.5%, 1%, and 1.3% of global body armor and personal protection expenditure respectively. This will be largely driven by the efforts of countries such as China, India and Russia to provide enhanced survivability to their armed forces.

In 2017, the global Body Armor and Personal Protection market size was 15 million US$ and is forecast to 21 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Body Armor and Personal Protection market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Body Armor and Personal Protection include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the Body Armor and Personal Protection include

BAESystems

PBE

Safariland

Ceradyne

Wolverine

Jihua Group

Ningbo Dacheng

Huaan Securit

KDH Defense

DFNS Group

TenCate

ADA

VestGuard

Sarkar Defense

PSP

Anjani Technoplast

AR500 Armour

Survitec Group

U.S. Armor

Ballistic Body Armour

Zebra Sun

Market Size Split by Type

Soft Armor

Hard Armor

Headgear

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Defense

Cilivians

Homeland Security

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Place an Enquiry to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1909541



The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Body Armor and Personal Protection market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Body Armor and Personal Protection market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Body Armor and Personal Protection manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Body Armor and Personal Protection with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Body Armor and Personal Protection submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger @ http://summaryofmarketresearchreports.blogspot.in/