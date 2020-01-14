Breast Biopsy Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth by 2023

Breast Biopsy tests are used largely for diagnosing breast cancer and also as a preventive checkup for breast cancer and other ailments in the breast, such as lump etc. identified during physical examination. The Breast Biopsy market can be segmented based on technique type. The various different techniques for Breast Biopsy are Fine needle aspiration biopsy, which is one of the minimal invasive procedure, usually without scarring. In this procedure, a needle is inserted in breast through the breast dermal tissue to remove the tissue sample. The other technique, involves an ultrasound-guided biopsy where ultrasound radiations are used, alternatively known as stereotactic needle biopsy along with a mammogram. During this procedure, the needle placed on the ultrasound monitor guides it to the target site in breast. In stereotactic mammography, images from different angles are used to accurately detect the location from breast mass, where a hollow needle insertion is made for the sample.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/breast-biopsy-market.html

The third technique is known as core needle biopsy, which involves a relatively larger size hollow needle compared to fine needle aspiration. Thereafter, this large hollow needle removes multiple samples, which are cylinder-shaped from the specific area in breast tissue. Another form of breast biopsy is similar to a surgical procedure, known as Incisional Biopsy, which involves a local anesthesia followed by a tissue removal through a surgical operation in breast. Similarly, there is another technique of breast biopsy involving a surgical procedure known as excisional biopsy. During this procedure, the entire portion of breast tissue that is susceptible of suspected cancer is removed surgically and in addition, a small rim of normal tissue surrounding the suspicious area is removed as a preventive measure, also known as a marg. The most advanced and innovative form of breast biopsy is the vacuum assisted breast biopsy, commonly known with a brand name Mammotone. A special probe is inserted once to remove tissue mass more than the core needle procedure in the vacuum assisted procedure.

Some of the major drivers in this market are increasing level of awareness and higher incidence of breast cancer. Other factors include higher prevalence of breast cancer among post-menopausal women. Thus, in countries where there are higher proportions of women above 40 age group would be potential markets for breast cancer screening and diagnosis. The restraints in this market include high cost of procedure and demand skewed towards specific gender and middle age to elderly age group, eliminating a major chunk of the population segment.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=7150

Geographically, it was observed that in the United States, only 20% of the breast biopsy cases during the screening programs were detected with cancer. Therefore, the probability sharply varies across different countries and regions. However in countries like Sweden only the suspicious lesions in breast tissue were biopsied. The outcome of the total breast biopsies in screening programs was sharply different from U.S., 80% of the total breast biopsies had cancers and malignancies.

Another striking feature of the breast biopsy market is that nearly 70 percent of the total breast biopsies deploy surgical procedures, which means that there is a huge demand for surgical techniques compared to needle based breast biopsies. The possible explanation behind this trend is attributable to the fact that surgical Breast Biopsies have a much higher validity for confirming breast cancer compared to needle based biopsies. It has been observed that there are many women who despite of not having any confirmation for breast cancer take this surgery to eliminate any risks of breast cancer. Therefore, there is certainly a clear market demand among those undergoing these surgeries as a preventive measure for protection against any susceptible form of breast cancer.

Request For TOC : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=7150

Some of the key players operating in the Breast Biopsy market include Biomed Diagnostics, Inc., Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., Intact Medical, Mammotome, OncoCyte Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp) among others.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/