Breast Lesion Localization Device Market | Top Key Players Analysis, Trends, Global Size Forecast To 2027

The abnormal changes in the breast tissue due to diseases or injuries is referred as breast lesion. The benign lesion is non-cancerous whereas malignant lesion is cancerous. Breast lumps are a very common complaint among women of all ages. The breast lump can cause the change in the shape of breast and breast pain can also occur. Over 90% lumps are benign cancer, but 10% lumps may cause malignant cancer. The diagnosis of breast cancer can be done by “triple test” which is combination physical examination, breast imaging and biopsy. If the test confirmed that the lumps is malignant then lesion surgery is need to perform. The use of lesion localization device is mandatory while performing the lesion method to treat breast cancer. The selection of appropriate localization method is also a very crucial decision which is taken by surgeon depending upon the number of factors such as age of patient, mean localization time, cost of surgery, effectiveness, safety, ease of use and others.

Breast Lesion Localization Device Market: Drivers and Restraints

The primary factors driving the growth of breast lesion localization devices market are increasing the prevalence of breast cancer globally and favorable reimbursement policies in high economic countries. The innovation of magnetic tracer and electromagnetic reflectors due to technological advancement also driving the growth of breast lesion localization devices market. The limitation of conventional localization methods identified by the surgeon has also increased the demand for breast lesion localization devices market. Furthermore increasing awareness of among the people about the breast cancer and rising in better quality care can boost the demand for the breast lesion localization devices market. Uncertainty in product approval by FDA can restrain the growth of breast lesion localization devices market. Beside that risk associated with the breast surgery and painful consequences can also hamper the growth of breast lesion localization devices market.

Breast Lesion Localization Device Market: Segmentation

The global Breast Lesion Localization Device Market is classified on the basis of

Based on methodology, Breast Lesion Localization Device Market is segmented into following:

Wire Localization

Radioisotope Localization

Magnetic Tracers

Other Localization Methods

Based on end user, Breast Lesion Localization Device Market is segmented into following:

Hospitals

Breast Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Breast Lesion Localization Device Market: Overview

The breast lesion localization devices market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of breast cancer globally. According to a study conducted by World Cancer Research Fund International. Breast cancer is the most common cancer among the woman. It has been estimated that 1.7 Mn cases of breast cancer were registered in 2012. The study also stated that the incidence of breast cancer in North America was estimated at 80 per 100,000 individuals in Canada and around 92 per 100,000 in the U.S. The breast lesion localization can be done by three major methodology namely wire localization, radioisotope localization, and magnetic tracers. Among all the method wire localization is the most acceptable method. Breast lesion localization devices market are used at hospitals, breast clinics, and others. Among all end user hospital segment is estimated to gain major market share over the forecast period.

Breast Lesion Localization Device Market: Regional Overview

The breast lesion localization devices market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the breast lesion localization devices market owing to high healthcare infrastructure. Western Europe and APEJ then follow North America breast lesion localization devices market. The favorable reimbursement scenario is responsible for the high growth of breast lesion localization devices market in Western Europe. APEJ region has also shown the substantial growth for breast lesion localization devices market due rise geriatric population. In APEJ region China and India are expected to be the major market for breast lesion localization devices over the forecast period.

Breast Lesion Localization Device Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in Breast Lesion Localization Device Market identified across the value chain include C.R. Bard, Becton Dickinson and Company, Cook Medical, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmBH, Tsunami S. r. L., STERYLAB, M.D.L. srl.

