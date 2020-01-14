Cinnamic Aldehyde Market Outlook 2019-2023: Emerald Performance Materials, Finoric, Jayshree Aromatics Pvt Ltd.

Cinnamic Aldehyde Market – Overview

Cinnamic aldehyde is widely preferred in the households as a flavoring agent. The product demand is majorly influenced by the rapidly growing food and beverage industry across the regions. Escalating demand for the packaged food and beverages from the working population owing to convenience and long shelf life is uplifting the market growth. Prevalence of many online food delivery applications such as Zomato and Food Panda in India are likely to boost the product demand further.

Rapidly expanding cosmetics & personal care industry with growing appearance consciousness among the consumers coupled with rising per capita disposable income is driving the cinnamic aldehyde growth globally. The product consumption is increasing in personal care products due to surging demand for detergents, shampoo, deodorants, and cleansers with different specifications.

In 2017, Emerald Performance Materials, a key player which focus on toluene oxidation chemistry, completed operational expansion project worth USD 40 million at its site located in the Netherlands. This project will increase the company’s global capabilities and capacity for its cinnamic aldehyde products among others.

Market Segmentation

The global cinnamic aldehyde market is segmented into nature, application, end use industry, and region.

On the basis of nature, the market is segregated into organic and synthetic. The synthetic cinnamic aldehyde is produced by reacting benzaldehyde with acetaldehyde.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into fragrance agent, flavor agent, insecticides, anti-microbial, anti-cancer, oral care, animal feed, and others.

Based on the end use industry, the market is divided into household, food & beverages, cosmetic & personal care, agriculture, healthcare, and others.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the cinnamic aldehyde market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the cinnamic aldehyde market owing to the increasing demand for nutritious food and energy drink with rising health consciousness among the consumers. Increasing spending on the cosmetics & personal care industry is driving the market growth further.

North America is the second largest region in the cinnamic aldehyde market with increasing spending on personal care products coupled with high per capita income. Moreover, growing aging population coupled with rising health awareness is uplifting the market growth.

Europe is another significant region in the market due to growing food & beverage industry with increasing consumption of packaged food products among working population.

Latin America and the Middle East & South Africa regions are likely to witness moderate growth during the review period with significant growth of cosmetics and personal care industry.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players in the global cinnamic aldehyde market are Kao Corporation (U.S.), Emerald Performance Materials (U.S.), Finoric (U.S.), Jayshree Aromatics Pvt Ltd (India), Muby Chemicals (India), Payan Bertrand S.A. (France), LANXESS (Germany), Yingcheng Wuhan Organic Material Co., Ltd (China), Merck KGaA , Sigma-Aldrich (Germany), and Graham Chemical (U.S.).

